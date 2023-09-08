ALCESTER – Alcester-Hudson was able to come out on top in a close match, beating Avon 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 20-25, 16-14 on Thursday evening in girls’ high school volleyball action.
Carly Patrick led Alcester-Hudson with 11 kills, while Elly Doering followed closely with 10. Hannah Ahart had 32 assists and 14 digs throughout the contest.
Avon had five players reach double-digits in digs, with Courtney Sees leading with 27 kills. Kenna Kocmich and Lexi Vanderlei both had 21, Lila Vanderlei followed with 20, and Macy Voigt had 12 digs. Sees also picked up 20 kills and one service ace, while Kocmich had 30 assists.
Alcester-Hudson improves to 8-1 and will play again on Tuesday against Centerville.
Avon’s record is now 4-3, with their next game being on Tuesday against Wagner.
Bloomfield 3, Wausa 2
WAUSA, Neb. — Bloomfield outlasted Wausa 25-9, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-13 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
For Wausa, Hunter West finished with 17 kills, five ace serves and 19 digs to lead the way. Bailey West and Kate Lundberg each posted eight kills. Sienna West added 31 assists and three ace serves in the effort.
Bloomfield, 3-3, hosts Madison and Neligh-Oakdale in a triangular on Tuesday. Wausa, 2-4, travels to Plainview on Tuesday.
Scotland 3, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
SCOTLAND – The Scotland Highlanders were able to use a big first set to sweep Freeman Academy-Marion 25-11, 25-23, 25-22 in girls’ high school volleyball action on Thursday.
Nora Robb helped lead Scotland, getting a triple-double in the game Robb had 37 assists, 18 kills, and 10 digs. Another leader for Scotland in the game was Trinity Bietz, who had a double-double after getting 12 digs and 10 kills. Jerica Stark had 10 blocks throughout the match.
Freeman Academy- Marion had three players reach double-digits in digs. Emma McConniel led in digs with 39, Alexa Gortmaker followed with 25, and Kallie Johnson rounded it with 21 digs. Johnson led in attacking, getting six kills.
Scotland is now 3-5, with their next game being held at Lake Andes on Tuesday.
Freeman Academy-Marion’s record is now 0-7, with their next game being on Tuesday against Irene-Wakonda.
Freeman Academy-Marion’s junior varsity team was able to come back and win 19-25, 26-24, 15-6.
Platte Geddes 3, Bon Homme 0
BON HOMME — The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers got the win over Bon Homme Cavaliers 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 Thursday.
Bon Homme’s record is 2-2 and Platte-Geddes is 5-1.
Baleigh Nachtigal led P-G with 29 assists. Karly VanDerWerff and Cadence Van Zee both added in 11 kills.
For Bon Homme, Jurni Vavruska registered 22 assists.
Bon Homme will play away at Tripp Delmont-Armour Friday.
Wagner 3, Gregory 0
WAGNER — The Wagner Red Raiders swept the Gregory Gorillas 25-13, 25-18, 25-15.
The Red Raiders improved to 7-1. Gregory dropped to 3-1.
Kya Kjeldgaard led Wagner with 13 kills, registering nine digs. Shona Kocer got nine kills. Ashlyn Koupal posted 15 digs. Macy Koupal notched 26 assists.
Asia VanDerWerff had 10 digs for Gregory. Savannah Schrader and Mya Determan both posted nine digs.
Wagner will play at Avon Friday.
Wynot 3, Creighton 0
CREIGHTON, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils went home with a 25-19, 25-15, 31-29 victory over the Creighton Bulldogs in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Jaylin Geisen led with 28 set assists and 11 digs for the Blue Devils. Allison Wieseler led with 14 kills. Kayla Pinkelman posted 26 digs. Myrah Sudbeck added 24 digs. Kenna Oligmueller had 15 digs. Kinslee Heimes got 21 digs. Sophia Geisen served up 11 digs. Jaylin Geisen registred 10 digs.
Wynot will host Bloomfield this Friday.
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
IRENE – Bridgewater-Emery was able to down Irene-Wakonda 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 in girls’ high school volleyball action on Thursday.
Oakley Weber was able to use her double-double to help lead Bridgewater-Emery, getting 11 assists and 11 digs on the night. Weber also had four kills and four aces in the match. Leading in kills was Lexie Golder with seven digs, while Kenndie Roskens and Hayden Hofer both had 14 digs each to lead.
Irene-Wakonda’s Emerson Flynn picked up a double-double to keep her team in the game. Flynn had 11 assists and 11 digs throughout the contest. Brenna Lyngstad led in kills with five, while both Paige O’Daniel and Madison Orr had two blocks on the night.
Bridgewater-Emery is now 3-1 on the season, playing again on Tuesday against Freeman.
Irene-Wakonda’s record moves to 0-7, and they will play again on Tuesday at Freeman Academy-Marion.
Bridgewater-Emery’s junior varsity team also beat Irene-Wakonda with a 25-21, 25-19 score.
Ethan 3, Menno 0
MENNO – Two Ethan players were able to collect double-doubles in their 25-21, 25-16, 25-12 win over Menno in girls’ high school volleyball action on Thursday.
For Ethan, Ava Lingemann had 22 kills and 16 digs and Maddy Bartseher had 32 assists and 11 digs. Claire Mellegaard led the team in digs, getting 25 in the match.
Menno’s Joslynn Fischer picked up a double-double in the contest as well, getting 16 assists and digs. Ashton Massey had seven kills on the night and was followed by Amanda Rames, who had four.
Ethan’s record moves to 5-4, with the team playing again on Tuesday at Madison.
Menno’s record is 2-6 now, and the team will play again on Tuesday at Howard.
Ethan’s JV team beat Menno in a close game, winning 25-23, 25-23.
Kimball-White Lake 3, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 0
ARMOUR — Kimball-White Lake earned a 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 victory over Tripp-Delmont-Armour in prep volleyball action on Thursday in Armour.
For TDA, Megan Reiner posted eight kills, six blocks and 25 digs to lead the way. Morgan Gemar had 19 assists and 11 digs. Mia Reiner and Kinley Spaans each had 17 digs, and Ryann Lonemann added 12 digs for the Nighthawks.
KWL, 2-6, hosts Gregory on Monday in White Lake. TDA, 2-2, hosts Bon Homme on Tuesday in Tripp.
Big East Tournament
Chester 3, Sioux Valley 0
VOLGA — The Chester Flyers got the sweep against Sioux Valley Cossacks beating them 25-11, 25-11, 25-13 in the Big East Conference Tournament Thursday.
The Flyers’ Jacy Wolf got 12 kills and digs. Lily Vanhal had nine kills. Emery Larson registered 16 digs. Emmerson Eppard and Katelynn Huntimer both posted 9 nine digs.
For Sioux Valley, Kaedyn Snapp got nine kills.
Chester will play for the tournament championship while Sioux Valley will play for third Saturday in Baltic.
Sioux Valley 2, McCook Central-Montrose 0
VOLGA – Sioux Valley used Kaedyn Sapp’s double-double to defeat McCook Central-Montrose 25-18, 25-20 at the Big East Tournament in girls’ high school volleyball on Thursday evening.
Sapp’s double-double consisted of 37 digs and 11 kills on the night. Also making some noise for the Cossacks’ offense was Adison Renkly, who also had 11 kills. Machaela Gerasch led the team in assists with 20, while Sunny Hebsy followed with 13.
Abby Wagner was able to help her team out both offensively and defensively, as she had six kills and six solo blocks. Maddy Lauck collected every single assist for her team, getting 20 on the night. Lexie Lunders had 18 digs to lead in that category.
