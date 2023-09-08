ALCESTER – Alcester-Hudson was able to come out on top in a close match, beating Avon 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 20-25, 16-14 on Thursday evening in girls’ high school volleyball action.

Carly Patrick led Alcester-Hudson with 11 kills, while Elly Doering followed closely with 10. Hannah Ahart had 32 assists and 14 digs throughout the contest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.