CLEVELAND—South Dakota seniors Jack Cochrane and Brady Schutt are two of 50 individuals named to the FCS Athletic Directors Association Annual Academic All-Star Team announced this week by NACDA. In addition, Schutt is one of nine finalists for a $5,000 postgraduate scholarship. The FCS ADA group will award two such scholarships.
This marks the third year in a row Cochrane has been selected to the team. The fifth-year linebacker from Mount Vernon, Iowa, maintained a 4.0 grade point average while studying criminal justice and business. He plans to attend law school once his football career is complete. Cochrane earned all-America honors this last season after leading the Coyotes with 103 tackles and four interceptions. He is the sixth-leading tackler in program history with 327.
Schutt is a three-time all-MVFC honoree from Orange City, Iowa, majoring in kinesiology and sport management. He plans to attend medical school once his collegiate career has concluded. Schutt concluded a five-year playing career with a program-record punting average of 43.2 yards per boot. He averaged 44.2 yards this past season while pinning 25 punts inside the 20. He also drew a fair catch on 30 of his 58 punts.
Of the 50 individuals named to the team, Cochrane and Schutt are two of six from the MVFC.
“Among the many nominees, these who have been selected to the FCS ADA Academic All-Star Team are set apart even further, having demonstrated remarkable excellence in academics, in football, in the community, and in leadership roles,” said FCS ADA President Nicki Moore, the Director of Athletics at Colgate University. “I extend my warmest congratulations to each of them, and I thank them for their tremendous contributions to our institutions.
All nominees were required to have a minimum GPA of 3.20 in undergraduate study and have been a starter or key player with legitimate athletics credentials. They must have reached their second year of athletics and academic standing at the nominated institution and have completed at least one full academic year at the nominated institution. They also must have participated in 50 percent of the games played at their designated position.
