After a convincing victory over previously top-ranked Pierre, the Yankton Bucks have claimed the top spot in both of the state’s major football polls, announced Monday.
Yankton drew 22 of 24 first place votes in the media poll, with second-ranked Brookings and fourth-ranked Mitchell drawing the other two votes. The Bucks drew 41 of 60 first place votes in the coaches’ poll, with Brookings claiming 10, Pierre retaining eight and Mitchell drawing one.
The Bucks, 3-0 for the first time since 2014, travel to Vermillion on Friday.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Sioux Falls Roosevelt remained in the top spots in both Class 11AAA polls, earning a unanimous selection in the media poll.
— Tea Area remained in the top spot in both 11A polls. Dakota Valley (1-2), which drew votes in both polls, travels to Sioux Falls Christian next.
— Winner held onto the top spot in the Class 11B media poll, claiming 23 of 24 first place votes. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan shares the top spot with winner in the coaches’ poll. Elk Point-Jefferson (2-1), which received votes in both polls, travels to Sioux Valley this week after having a bye last week.
— Viborg-Hurley, which saw its game against Baltic cancelled last week, remained atop both Class 9AA polls. The Cougars, 3-0, have a scheduled bye this week.
Platte-Geddes (3-0) ranks third in the coaches’ poll and fourth in the media poll. The Black Panthers head to Kimball to face Kimball-White Lake this week.
— After its thrilling triple-overtime victory over Canistota-Freeman, Howard knocked the Pride out of the top slot in both Class 9A polls. Canistota-Freeman (3-1), which remains second in both polls, travels to Irene to face Irene-Wakonda this week.
— Wolsey-Wessington remained atop both Class 9B polls. Alcester-Hudson (3-1), ranked fifth in the coaches’ poll and tied for fifth in the media poll, travels to Gayville-Volin this week.
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (24) 3-0 120 1
2. Brandon Valley 2-1 91 2
3. Harrisburg 3-0 77 3
4. Lincoln 2-1 40 RV
5. O’Gorman 1-2 30 4
Receiving votes: Watertown 2.
Class 11AA
1. Yankton (22) 3-0 116 2
2. Brookings (1) 3-0 80 3
3. Pierre 2-1 79 1
4. Mitchell (1) 3-0 61 4
5. Huron 2-1 23 5
Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (22) 3-0 118 1
2. Dell Rapids (2) 3-0 98 2
3. Madison 2-1 61 3
4. SF Christian 1-1 29 RV
5. Canton 0-2 26 5
Receiving votes: West Central 23, Dakota Valley 2, Tri-Valley 2, Milbank 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (23) 4-0 119 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) 4-0 97 2
3. McCook Central/Montrose 3-0 70 3
4. Sioux Valley 3-1 44 4
5. St. Thomas More 2-1 17 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 11, Elk Point-Jefferson 2.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (24) 3-0 120 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 3-0 90 2
3. Hamlin 4-0 69 3
4. Platte-Geddes 3-0 53 4
5. Baltic 2-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 4, Hanson 1, Clark/Willow Lake 1.
Class 9A
1. Howard (23) 3-0 119 2
2. Canistota/Freeman (1) 3-1 92 1
3. Warner 4-0 64 4
4. De Smet 3-1 47 5
5. Gregory 3-1 22 3
Receiving votes: Wall 9, Philip 3, Ipswich-Edmunds Central 2, Timber Lake 1, Britton-Hecla 1.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (21) 3-0 117 1
2. Colman-Egan (2) 2-0 94 2
3. Kadoka Area 4-0 65 5
4. Langford Area (1) 3-1 41 3
T-5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 2-2 15 RV
T-5. Alcester-Hudson 3-1 15 4
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 13.
S.D. COACHES POLL
CLASS 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (47) 3-0 253
2. Brandon Valley (1) 2-1 183
3. Harrisburg (5) 3-0 180
4. SF Lincoln 79 2-1
5. O'Gorman 58 1-2
Others: SF Washington 14, Watertown 11
CLASS 11AA
1. Yankton (41) 3-0 225
2. Brookings (10) 3-0 190
3. Pierre (8) 2-1 174
4. Mitchell (1) 3-0 120
5. Huron 2-1 63
CLASS 11A
1. Tea Area (47) 3-0 249
2. Dell Rapids (4) 3-0 184
3. Madison (1) 2-1 137
4. West Central 1-2 80
5. Canton 0-2 42
Others: SF Christian 35, Dakota Valley 30, Milbank 12
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (30) 4-0 230
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (23) 4-0 230
3. McCook Central/Montrose 3-0 105
4. Sioux Valley 3-1 94
5. Mobridge-Pollock 4-0 53
Others: St. Thomas More 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 18, WWSSC 9
CLASS 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (26) 3-0 146
2. Lemmon/McIntosh (3) 3-0 97
3. Platte-Geddes 3-0 67
4. Hamlin 4-0 58
5. Hanson (1) 3-0 29
Others: Baltic 12, Clark/Willow Lake 12, Arlington/Lake Preston 9
CLASS 9A
1. Howard (23) 3-0 133
2. Canistota/Freeman (5) 3-1 118
3. Warner (2) 4-0 69
4. DeSmet 3-1 58
5. Gregory 3-1 28
Others: Wall 13, Britton-Hecla 12, Timber Lake 12
CLASS 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (24) 3-0 143
2. Colman-Egan (4) 2-0 95
3. Langford Area (1) 3-1 89
4. Kadoka Area 4-0 47
5. Alcester-Hudson 3-1 30
Others: DR St. Mary 24, Herreid/Selby Area 18
