A familiar scene played out Saturday for the Mount Marty men’s basketball team.
And then came a familiar outcome.
The Lancers dug themselves a double-digit hole against a GPAC opponent, then made a run to make things interesting, but ultimately came up short.
This time, Morningside — the No. 9-ranked team in NAIA basketball — held on for a 78-71 victory over the Lancers at Cimpl Arena in what was Mount Marty’s final home game of the season.
It’s been a common theme for the Lancers (8-15, 5-13 GPAC), according to head coach Todd Lorensen.
“Across the season, it seems like in every game, there’s been one big lull,” he said. “And it hasn’t been the same group or the same time, so it’s been hard to put a finger on why.”
The Lancers have, however, won a few games this season when they’ve made a furious rally to win a game in which they trailed by double figures.
On Saturday, though, another long scoring drought in the second half — MMU went four minutes without a basket — doomed the Lancers.
“We’ve had those 5-6 minute stretches where we’ve really struggled to score, and it’s our job as a staff to find ways to minimize those,” Lorensen said.
It’s also on the players, too, he added.
“They need to have a sense of, ‘Hey, we’ve been struggling, so we need to make extra sure we get a great shot here,’” Lorensen said.
Mount Marty built a 22-16 lead in the first half, but the visiting Mustangs surged to take a 39-30 lead at halftime.
Morningside later jumped out to a 70-59 lead with 2:46 remaining in the game, and that’s when the Lancer rally began.
The Lancers got within 70-61, then missed a three-pointer after a steal. Morningside answered with a steal of its own and then made a free throw to go ahead 71-61.
Mount Marty later made consecutive baskets to get within 74-68 with 37 seconds left and then got to within 75-70 with 21 seconds on the clock.
Even as the seconds ticked by, Mount Marty knew that its previous experience in those situations could mean a comeback could be completed, according to senior Jailen Billings.
“Oh yeah,” he said, without missing a beat. “You’re never out of a game in college basketball; it’s a game of runs.”
After a Tyrell Harper basket with 21.2 seconds left, the Lancers recorded another steal in the backcourt and then drew a foul to go to the free throw line.
Harper made one foul shot, and the Mustangs were fouled and made two free throws. Harper then missed two free throws (the second on purpose in attempt for MMU to get the rebound) with 5.3 seconds left, and the Mustangs ended the chaos with a free throw.
“We miss the front end of a one-and-one twice and then we missed two free throws, so it could’ve been 75-75 and then who knows what happens,” Lorensen said.
The Lancers, he added, had plenty of chances earlier in the game to stem the Morningside tide.
“It’s one of those ‘coach speak’ lines, but in every game, there are 1-2 possessions in every game that make a difference,” Lorensen said.
“It could be the second trip of the game or in the final seconds.”
Harper finished the game with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five steals, while Billings scored 20 points in the final home game of his Mount Marty career.
“I have a lot of memories in here, some good and some bad,” Billings siad. “It’s been amazing to see the growth of this place in four years.”
Luke Ronsiek added 13 points for the Lancers, while Elijah Pappas had five points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Chad Moran had six points off the bench.
Mount Marty now has two regular season games remaining, beginning Wednesday at Hastings and then next Saturday at Northwestern. The Lancers remain in eighth place in the GPAC standings, and the top-eight teams advance to the postseason tournament.
“We just have to keep plugging away and hopefully get ourselves into the tournament,” Lorensen said.
“We’d be the (number) eight seed, so whoever we would play would respect us as a pretty tough eight seed.”
Morningside, the GPAC leader, swept Mount Marty in the regular season, but by 10 points and seven points.
“We’ve proven we can compete with those top-end teams, now we just have to find a way to beat them,” Lorensen said.
MORNINGSIDE (18-3, 14-3 GPAC)
Collin Hill 4-6 1-2 9; Trey Brown 3-6 7-10 13; Zach Imig 6-13 7-12 19; Will Pottebaum 1-4 2-2 4; Aidan Vanderloo 6-8 1-2 14; Trey Powers 1-4 3-3 5; Joey Skoff 4-6 2-2 10; Ely Doble 2-4 0-1 4; Jacob Fierst 0-4 0-2 0. TOTALS 27-55 23-36 78.
MOUNT MARTY (8-15, 5-13 GPAC)
Elijah Pappas 2-10 0-0 5; Mitchell Lonneman 0-0 0-0 0; Jailen Billings 7-19 2-4 20; Luke Ronsiek 3-7 4-4 13; Tyrell Harper 9-18 3-6 21; Allen Wilson 1-3 1-2 3; Cooper Cornemann 0-0 0-0 0; Chad Moran 3-7 0-0 6; Kade Stearns 1-6 0-0 3; Keegan Savary 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS 26-72 10-16 71.
Half — MORN 39-30. Three-Pointers — MMU 9-39 (Billings 4-12, Ronsiek 3-7, Stearns 1-6, Pappas 1-8, Wilson 0-1, Savary 0-2, Harper 3), MORN 1-7 (Vanderloo 1-1, Imig 0-1, Doble 0-1, Hill 0-2, Powers 0-2). Total Rebounds — MORN 48 (Brown 12), MMU 33 (Harper 12). Assists — MMU 12 (Billings 3, Ronsiek 3), MORN 10 (Imig 5). Turnovers — MORN 16, MMU 11. Personal Fouls — MMU 23, MORN 14. Fouled Out — Pappas, Moran.
