SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota volleyball players Aimee Adams and Elizabeth Juhnke have been named to the Academic All-Summit League team.
The two Coyotes are part of the eight honored by the Summit League for maintaining a 3.3 cumulative GPA while also participating in over 50 percent of their team’s matches throughout the season.
Adams, a sophomore from Breda, Iowa, carries a 4.0 GPA in nursing while on the court she contributed 144 kills and 180 digs this season.
Juhnke, a sophomore form Lakeville, Minnesota, carries a 3.79 GPA in nursing and earned first team All-Summit League honors after leading the league in kills (346) and kills per set (4.17). She also tallied 274 digs.
“Elizabeth and Aimee are two people who truly embody the idea of being a student athlete,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “They are very committed to their schooling and ensuring they they have success in the classroom. This is something that we loved about them through the recruiting process and they have continued that mindset while here. Our whole program has done a great job with the balance of being great in the classroom and on the court, and Elizabeth and Aimee have been a great example of that.
“I am proud of everything that they have accomplished to this point, and I am happy to continue to have them set that standard for the next couple of years.”
Adams and Juhnke were part of a volleyball team that completed a 15-7 season by capturing the Summit League tournament title before falling to Missouri in the NCAA Tournament first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.