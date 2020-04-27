Owen Feser and his friends just wanted a chance to play baseball.
Together, if possible, but either way, they just wanted the opportunity.
And with only one amateur baseball team in Yankton, their options were rather limited. Until this summer, that is.
Yankton will field a second team.
“That was part of the thing for me, I didn’t know how much playing time I’d get,” said Feser, a 2019 Yankton High School graduate.
“Not only do I get play baseball again, but I get to play baseball with some of my buddies again.”
A team called the Yankton Lakers — a throwback to the name of a Yankton amateur team decades ago — will take the field this summer as the newest Class A member of the South Central League (SCL).
It’s an idea that has been floated around amateur baseball circles for years (could Yankton support a second team?), but one that became openly discussed after members of Yankton’s 2019 senior class on the Post 12 American Legion baseball team examined their baseball futures.
“A couple of them have mentioned it, that they wanted a place to play,” said Mark Ryken, a long-time fixture in the Yankton athletic community and father of one of those players (Rex).
“I knew I couldn’t play anymore, but if we needed someone to help out, I’d do this.”
It’s been over a decade since Yankton fielded two amateur baseball teams, and the Lakers are joining the party a year after the Tappers lost in the Class A state championship game with primarily Yankton grads.
The Tappers have been the only Class A member in the nine-team SCL, which also features Crofton (Nebraska), Freeman, Irene, Lesterville, Menno, Scotland, Tabor and Wynot (Nebraska). The Tappers then venture their own separate way for the postseason, while the remainder of the teams compete in the District 6B Tournament for a berth in the South Dakota Class B State Tournament.
Before the Yankton Lakers become official members of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association (SDABA), they would have to be voted in by a league and would then be assigned to that league by the SDABA, according to president Dale Weber.
The Lakers, though, are already on the tentative 2020 SCL schedule — league members would play an 18-game SCL schedule, but that is likely to change. Weber said last week that he is hopeful that the season can begin in early June, which could mean leagues would play a single round-robin schedule.
Unless there’s a change to the schedule, Yankton’s two teams are set to face each other for the annual Fourth of July game at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Either way, isn’t it good for Yankton to have two amateur teams?
“I think so, especially with all the good players Yankton has, and now they have another option,” Ryken said.
So far, the new Lakers have commitments from 16 players, according to Feser, but continue to look for others. Most of that group is recent YHS graduates, while a few are older than that group, and there’s a potential for a handful of Mount Marty players, Feser added.
“We’ll need some decent players to be competitive, but I think we’ll be OK,” Ryken said.
Anyone interested in playing for the Lakers can contact Ryken at rykenmark@gmail.com.
