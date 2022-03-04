WICHITA, Kan. — The Mount Marty University softball team went 1-1 on the opening day of the Friends University Invitational, falling to Mount Mercy before beating Waldorf.
The Lancers, 6-4, are back in action today (Saturday), facing Waldorf again before drawing MidAmerica Nazarene.
MOUNT MERCY 3, MOUNT MARTY 0: Mount Mercy’s Jayna Witzany tossed a no-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two to beat the Lancers.
Jade Sharp had two hits, and Rylee Goodfellow and Makenna Moenk each doubled for Mount Mercy.
McKenzie Gray took the loss, striking out six in her six innings of work. Kaylee Rogers pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out one.
MOUNT MARTY 7, WALDORF 4: Bailey Kortan went 3-for-3 with a double and Kelly Amezcua went 3-for-4 as Mount Marty pounded out 12 hits in a 7-4 victory.
Emma Burns doubled and singled, and Ella Ray had a double and three RBI for MMU. Madison Van Wyhe also doubled. Abigail Page and Molly McCloud each had a hit in the victory.
Brooke Hickey had two hits and Kyleigh Morris doubled for Waldorf.
Madison Biller pitched five no-hit innings, striking out five and walking five, for the win. Rogers got the final two outs. Alex Mathers took the loss.
