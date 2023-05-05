Ellia Homstad’s definition of a great round of golf: only 31 putts and a one-under score.
“My best part of my game was my putting,” she said.
Homstad posted a 1-under 71 in what she called her “best round ever” to earn second place in the Yankton Invitational competition Friday at Fox Run Golf Course. The eighth grader is in her seventh year of golfing, and said the result took time but shows the work she has put in is paying off.
“It’ll boost my confidence in what I can do and what my abilities are,” she said.
“I’ve got to give my hats off to Ellia who played a great round,” said Gazelles head coach Brett Sime.
“To come out here and play that way in a tournament with this field was a great way for her to (golf well). I’m looking for really good things for her in the future because as an eighth grader, we get to see her for a lot of years ahead.”
Sime added that Homstad can be a role model for the team with the way she carries herself on the course.
“I’ve got to give her a lot of credit,” Sime said. “She’s coming into her own and the sky’s the limit for her.”
In Homstad’s opinion, her best shot of the day was her birdie on 18 to end the round.
“It’s hard to get over the water (on that hole) in the first place,” she said. “When you sink the put it feels even better.”
The Gazelles shot a team score of 342, two strokes more than third-place Rapid City Stevens (340), to take fourth place in seniors Elsie Larson and Gracie Brockberg’s final home meet.
“To place fourth and medal as a team in their last tournament at home is a great thing for those girls,” Sime said. “We're going to miss those girls after this season's over.”
Larson shot for a score of 87 for the Gazelles while Brockberg scored a round of 98.
“They’re good kids and role models,” Sime said. “They’ve been golfing for us a lot of years and been part of state tournament teams.”
Sabrina Krajewski posted a score of 91 while Madison Ryken shot a round of 93 to round out the four scores, along with Homstad and Larson, that counted towards Yankton’s round of 342.
“As we get all those counters that are around 90 are better, that's going to be a big thing for us going forward,” Sime said.
After shooting 372 in Huron yesterday, Sime was proud of the way the team handled playing their second tournament in as many days.
“I give them a lot of credit for coming back today and playing well at the home course,” he said.
Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink won the event with a 4-under 68.
“Everything was working,” she said. “My putting could be better, but I got a new driver today instead of yesterday (to) switch that out. That was working better. I just had to figure it out and make it work.”
In the team competition, Aberdeen Central won with a score of 316 after winning the Huron Invitational Thursday with a score of 319.
“We wanted to build off yesterday,” said Golden Eagles head coach Kim Zimmerman. “Sometimes, it’s tough to put back-to-back good rounds together. We were able to do that and that’s what you’re going to have to do in the state tournament.”
Olivia Braun finished third with a 3-over 75 while Kylie Wirebaugh was fifth with a 6-over 78.
Yankton competes against Mitchell in the Marchand Cup Tuesday, which honors the late Rob Marchand, who golfed for Yankton and coached for Mitchell.
“Our girls won it last year so we're hoping to retain the cup, but Mitchell has a great team this year,” Sime said.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.