WAGNER — Wagner blanked rival Bon Homme 14-0 as part of a high school softball triangular on Monday in Wagner.
Lydia Yost went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI for Wagner. Ravyn Medricky went 2-for-3 with a triple. Libby Kotab had two hits and three RBI. Brylie Link also had two hits. Emma Yost had a double and four RBI in the victory.
Doubles by Taryn Crites and Jurni Vavruska were the lone Bon Homme hits.
Lydia Yost picked up the win striking out six. Kenadee Kozak took the loss, striking out four.
Wagner hosts Avon on Monday. Bon Homme travels to Avon on Thursday.
WAGNER — Bon Homme claimed a 15-5 victory over Winner as part of a high school softball triangular on Monday in Wagner.
Nevaeh Myers went 2-for-4 with a triple, and Jurni Vavruska doubled and singled for Bon Homme. Reyna Alberts had a double and three RBI. Kenadee Kozak, Taryn Crites and Aspen Schonebaum each had a hit in the victory.
Shayne Day had two hits for Winner.
Kozak picked up the win, striking out 11. Aleya Miller took the loss.
WAGNER — Winner outlasted Wagner 10-9 as part of a softball triangular on Monday in Tyndall.
Maree Pravecek went 3-for-4 with a double for Winner. Brindy Bolander and Ellison Kaiser each doubled and singled. Melanie Brozik recorded a triple, and Tila Harter, Sophie Hofeldt, Shayne Day and Aleya Miller each had a hit in the victory.
Lydia Yost went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for Wagner. Sydney Cournoyer went 2-for-4 with a triple. Libby Kotab doubled and singled. Emma Yost, Braxton Nedved, Kayden Zephier and Angelita Zephier each had a hit for the Red Raiders.
Miller picked up the win, striking out nine. Lydia Yost took the loss, striking out 12.
Gayville-Volin 12, Avon 5
GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin claimed a 12-5 victory over Avon in high school softball action on Monday.
Nevaeh Hauger doubled for Gayville-Volin. Ayla Dimmer, Kayden Bye and Teresa Stockman each had a hit in the victory.
Macy Voigt had three hits, and Courtney Sees and Abby Gretschmann each had two hits for Avon. Kaeli Wallinga tripled, Kim Tolsma doubled and Ashley Tolsma added a hit for the Pirates.
Dimmer picked up the win, striking out eight. Karlie DeVries took the loss.
Gayville-Volin is off until a May 16 trip to Beresford. Avon hosts Bon Homme on Thursday.
Tea Area 12, Vermillion 2
VERMILLION — Tea Area earned a 12-2 victory over Vermillion in high school softball action on Monday.
Skyler Haines went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for Tea Area. Kalli Boom posted a triple, double and single. Jillian Arp had three doubles. Addisyn Hansen went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI. Ava Opland had two hits, and Emersyn Erck and Nevaeh Berg each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Baylor doubled and singled for Vermillion. Madigan Wallin also doubled. Kristen Moser and Shaelynn Puckett each had a hit for the Tanagers.
Emily Froendt picked up the win, striking out six in six innings of work. Chandler Cleveland took the loss, striking out four in her four innings of work.
Tea Area hosts Harrisburg on Friday. Vermillion travels to West Central on May 15.
