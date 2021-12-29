SIOUX FALLS – The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies girls basketball team fell to Thunder Basin, Wyoming 61-39 to start the Hoop City Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in SIoux Falls Wednesday morning.
“We talked about character after letting (Sioux Falls Christian and Viborg-Hurley) take it to us,” Huskies head coach Adam Timmins said. “The second half today, even though we were down a bunch, we really showed our character.”
Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Irene-Wakonda Tuesday night before having to come up to Sioux Falls Wednesday morning for a game with an out of state foe.
The Huskies kept things close early in the first quarter, but the taller, stronger and older Thunder Basin Bolts team started to pull away in the second half of the opening quarter.
“Their size was overwhelming,” Timmins said. They’re a team that's loaded with juniors and seniors, which makes a big difference because of that time to mature, bigger, faster, stronger, that makes a lot of impact when they play that style of defense.”
The Bolts forced Elk Point-Jefferson into turnovers through their press defense. Thunder Basin led 16-9 after one quarter and only stretched the lead out to 18 by halftime, 36-18.
“If they want to have a high character team, they have to understand that if you don’t feel sorry for yourself dn keep pushing, this is only going to make us better for the rest of the year,” Timmins said.
Elk Point-Jefferson wasn’t going to roll over and quit though, as a near 30-point lead shrank in the fourth quarter as the Huskies pushed the ball up and found open shots.
Laney McCarty led Thunder Basin with 14 points. Kambel Cox added 10 points.
Kaitlyn VanRoekel tallied nine points to lead Elk Point-Jefferson. Nora Kastning added five points. Elk Point-Jefferson starts two freshmen and plays two more.
“Just understanding that we can compete,” Timmins said of the experience gained Wednesday. “Besides a few possessions where they got hot and their athleticism and defense got us in a hole, it shows us that if we stay focused, we can battle.”
The Huskies face West Central Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (4-3)
Kaitlyn VanRoekel 4-12 0-0 9, Nicole Wreidt 0-1 2-3 2, Nora Kastning 2-4 1-2 5, Ashley Brewer 2-8 0-0 4, Josie Curry 1-4 1-3 3, Alyssa Chytka 0-0 0-0 0, Danica Torrez 1-1 1-2 4, Linley Schmitz 1-4 0-0 2, Hannah Nearman 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Peed 1-2 0-0 2, Austin Stokely 1-2 0-0 2, Courtney Brewer 2-4 0-0 4, Elise Fornia 0-0 0-0 0, Bentlee Kollbaum 1-5 0-0 2, Rilee Fetterman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16-47 5-10 39.
THUNDER BASIN
Kinley Solem 0-4 0-0 0, Laney McCarty 6-11 2-3 14, Gabby Mendoza 2-6 0-0 5, Risa Pilon 3-5 0-0 6, Joelie Spelts 4-12 0-2 8, Eagan Clark 2-3 0-0 4, Attie Westbrook 3-4 1-1 8, Rayah Merdink 0-2 0-0 0, Brooke Kendrick 0-3 0-0 0, Cena Carlson 1-1 2-2 4, Brianna Ketchum 1-3 0-0 2, Kambel Cox 4-6 1-1 10. TOTALS: 26-60 6-9 61.
EPJ 9 9 5 16 –39
TB 16 20 16 9 –61
Three-Pointers: TB 3-15 (Westbrook 1-2, Cox 1-2, Mendoza 1-3, Solem 0-1, Pilon 0-1, Clark 0-1, Kendrick 0-1, Ketchum 0-1, McCarty 0-3), EPJ 2-11 (Torrez 1-1, VanRoekel 1-4, Stokely 0-1, C. Brewer 0-1, Kollbaum 0-2, A. Brewer 0-2). Rebounds: TB 36 (Spelts 7), EPJ 31 (Brewer 5, Schmitz 5). Assists: TB 20 (Clark 3, Westbrook 3, Carlson 3), EPJ 11 (VanRoekel 3, Brewer 3). Steals: TB 12 (McCarty 4), EPJ 5 (VanRoekel 2, Curry 2). Blocked Shots: TB 4 (McCarty, Pilon, Spelts, Clark). EPJ 1 (Stokely). Personal Fouls: TB 12, EPJ 11. Turnovers: EPJ 21, TB 11.
