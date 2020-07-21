SIOUX FALLS — Several student-athletes were among the 1,563 student-athletes that received Summit League Academic Honor Roll distinction, announced Tuesday.
To be honored, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average (GPA), on a 4.0 scale, for the year awarded, and must have used a season of competition in the sport in which he or she is nominated.
Area student-athletes competing for the University of South Dakota who were honored include Zach Anderson (Sr., Parker, men’s track & field, Physical Education); Haley Arens (So., Crofton, Nebraska, women’s cross country/track & field, Biology); Monica Arens (Jr., Crofton, Nebraska, women’s basketball, Nursing); Alec Atwood (Fr., Beresford, men’s cross country/track & field, Business); Ashlynn Atwood (Jr., Beresford, women’s cross country/track & field, Health Sciences); Lindsey Hale (Jr., Yankton, women’s track & field, Elementary Education); Kasey Jensen (Fr., Vermillion, women’s track & field, Sport Marketing and Media); Madisen Lavin (So., Vermillion, women’s cross country/swimming and diving/track & field, Medical Biology); Maddy McClure (Sr., Yankton, women’s cross country/track & field, Elementary Education); Laura Nelson (Jr., Mission Hill, women’s cross country/track & field, Medical Biology); and Jacob Paulson (Fr., Yankton, men’s swimming and diving, Medical Biology).
South Dakota State honorees included Sophie Bisgard (Jr., Yankton, women’s track & field, Human Biology); Sydney Bormann (Sr., Parkston, women’s golf, Human Biology); Matthew Schaefer (So., Fordyce, Nebraska, men’s golf, Agricultural Business); Marisa Schulz (Jr., Dakota Dunes, women’s soccer, Mathematics); Emma Stewart (Jr., Yankton, women’s track & field, Consumer Affairs); and Ethan Wishon (Fr., Yankton, baseball, Human Biology & Pre-Dentistry).
For Omaha, Cassidy Ulrich (So., Hartington, Nebraska, women’s golf, Business Administration) was honored.
