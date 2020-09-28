CRETE, Neb. — Mount Marty ranked fifth in the men’s division and sixth in the women’s division of the Dean White Invitational cross country meet, hosted by Doane on Saturday.
Doane edged Concordia 41 to 54 for the men’s title. Doane’s Thomas Oliver won the 8,000-meter event in 27:22.32, beating out Mount Marty’s Brian Santiago (27:24.10) for top honors.
Also for MMU, Liam Vidas (29:45.21) was 27th, Mason Schlunsen (30:24.89), Cristobal Gonzalez (31:18.15) was 4th and Seth Wiebelhaus (31:37.74) was 47th to round out the Lancer scoring.
Caden Ideker (32:46.22) placed 54th, Brayden Effle (33:11.46) finished 55th, Andrew Peitz (35:18.42) finished 57th, Alfonso Erickson (36:20.62) placed 61st and Justin Paddick (44:00.54) finished 67th for the Lancers.
Concordia won the women’s title, 35 to 63 over Doane. Marissa Moore, running unattached, won the women’s race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 19:23.97 to hold off Concordia’s Kylahn Heritage (19:48.87) and Midland’s Vivian Sanchez (19:57.02).
The MMU women were led by Kelsey Folchert (21:09.95), who placed 11th overall. Taylor Carlson (22:54.43) was 33rd, Kiah Trainor (23:16.41) was 39th, Jaclyn Paprath (23:35.94) was 42nd and Gracie Rippen (23:56.78) was 47th to complete the Lancers’ scoring.
Also for the Lancer women, Leighton Mlady (23:59.57) was 49th, Bree Eisenhauer (24:44.87) was 58th, Joanie Schultz (25:09.35) was 62nd, Sadie Lapointe (25:57.79) was 66th and Madison Howard (25:59.22) was 67th.
MMU travels to the Briar Cliff Invitational on Oct. 3.
