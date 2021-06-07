Yankton bounced back from an opening game shutout to split with Watertown in an American Legion Juniors baseball doubleheader, Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton rallied from an 8-3 deficit to claim a 9-8 victory in the nightcap.
Jack Halstad had three hits for Yankton. Josh Sheldon doubled and singled, driving in two. Curtis Steppat, Keagan Holmstrom, Jackson Conway and Wyatt Holmstrom each had a hit in the victory.
Carson Mutschler doubled and singled, driving in two, for Watertown. Jesse Werner and Ryan Roby each had two hits.
Josh Sheldon went the distance in the win. Roby took the loss in relief, striking out three in his two innings of work.
Watertown’s Will Engstrom struck out six in a 5-0 victory over Yankton in the opener.
Thacher Roth had two hits for Watertown. Werner doubled in the win.
Garrett Nelson and Jacob Larson each doubled and singled for Yankton. Cooper Grotenhuis, Paul McGlone, Sheldon and Isaiah Schelhaas each had a hit.
Halstad took the loss, with Keagan Holmstrom striking out four in five innings of relief.
Hartington 2, Ponca 0
PONCA, Neb. — Hartington’s Keaton Steffen and Jaxson Bernecker combined on a one-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over Ponca in American Legion Juniors action on Monday.
Bernecker and Owen Dendinger each doubled for Hartington. Carson Arens also had a hit.
Trystan Bevelhymer had the lone Ponca hit.
Steffen picked up the win, with Bernecker striking out seven in three innings of relief for the save. Zain Stark took the loss.
Hartington, 4-1, hosts West Point on Wednesday.
Youth
Brandon Valley 14-10, Greysox 13-1
BRANDON — Brandon Valley earned a doubleheader sweep of Yankton in youth baseball action on Monday.
Brandon Valley outlasted the Yankton Greysox 14-13 in the opener.
Jack Brandt went 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored for Yankton. Cale Haselhorst had two hits. Nathan Barnes tripled. Liam Villanueva had a double and two RBI. Aidan Mulder, Ethan Carlson, Noah Hansen and Eli Anderson each had a hit.
Anderson took the loss.
Brandon Valley claimed the nightcap 10-1.
Brandt had two hits for Yankton. Barnes and Dylan Howe each had a hit.
Brett Taggart took the loss.
Mitchell Tourn.
MITCHELL — All three Yankton teams competing in the Mitchell baseball Tournament picked up a victory on Saturday.
The Yankton Reds and Yankton Lakers each finished 3-0 overall. The Greysox posted a 1-2 record.
Reds 23, S.F. West Red 6
The Yankton Reds scored in every inning, including a 13-run fifth inning, on the way to a 23-6 rout of Sioux Falls West “Red” on Saturday.
Kaden Hunhoff went 4-for-4 with four RBI and three runs scored for Yankton. Gavin Johnson went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Sam Gokie had three hits, including a double, and two RBI. Jace Sedlacek doubled and singled, driving in two. Beck Ryken also had two hits and two RBI. Owen Eidsness posted two hits and three runs scored. Boston Frick also had two hits. Carter Boomsma finished with a double and four runs scored, Abe O’Brien had a hit and three runs scored and Tate Beste added a hit in the victory.
Sedlacek started, striking out three in his two innings of work for the win. Beste earned the save, striking out two in his three innings of work. Luke Thorstenson took the loss.
Greysox 10, S.F. West 3
The Yankton Greysox used a seven-run third inning to pull away to a 10-3 victory over Sioux Falls West on Saturday.
Brett Taggart doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Liam Villanueva, Eli Anderson and Cale Haselhorst each had two hits. Jack Brandt, Nathan Barnes and Aidan Mulder each had a hit.
Ben Nelson doubled for West.
Villanueva struck out eight batters over four innings for the win. Hunter Sieler took the loss, striking out five.
Huron 10, Greysox 2
Huron pulled away to a 10-2 victory over the Yankton Greysox on Saturday.
Liam Villanueva had a pair of hits for Yankton. Jack Brandt, Cale Haselhorst, Jolten Reimnitz and Noah Hansen each had a hit.
Hansen took the loss.
Lakers 12, Mitchell 8
MITCHELL — The Yankton Lakers scored four runs in each of the first two innings on the way to a 12-8 victory over Mitchell on Saturday.
Matthew Sheldon went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, and Kael Garry went 3-for-4 with three RBI for Yankton. Cohen Zahrbock doubled and singled, posting three runs and two RBI. Owen Wishon also had a hit. Trey Sager drove in three runs in the victory.
Ben Wilber went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Mitchell. Landon Soulek doubled and singled.
Zahrbock picked up the win. Parker Mendel took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.