CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Tornadoes blanked Parker 10-0 in the high school baseball season finale for both teams.
Aiden Bobzin and Brady Schroedermeier each doubled and singled for Centerville. Noah Schoenfelder also had two hits. Brennen Tople, Luke Knight, Tucker Martz, Lincoln Mansfield and Ethan Bobzin each had a hit in the victory.
