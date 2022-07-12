Longtime track and field and cross country coach Randy Fischer will retire from Mount Marty University at the end of July, the institution announced on Tuesday.
Since becoming the head coach in 2007, Fischer’s teams broke 34 school records in men’s track and field and cross country and 29 school records in women’s track and field and cross country. Both programs reached NAIA Scholar Team status over 40 times.
“Randy has created a great legacy during his time as a coach,” said Andy Bernatow, athletic director for Mount Marty University. “I have enjoyed working side-by-side with Randy over the last 15 years and congratulate him on an outstanding career.”
The Lancers had over 40 All-Americans and over 140 NAIA Scholar-Athletes during his tenure. This included nine MMU Quarterback Club Athletes of the Year and four MVP performances from his athletes during GPAC Conference meets. For two years, the men’s track team consistently ranked in the top 25 in both men’s indoor and outdoor track, reaching #7 for their highest ranking ever as a program.
“Our program has embraced the NAIA philosophy where family and academics come first, before athletics, but I am proud that we have been able to build this program up to what it is today,” said Fischer. “Not only do we feature some of the top athletes in all of the NAIA, but we now also have the best indoor track and field facilities in the GPAC conference."
Fischer came to MMU from Dakota State, where he was an assistant coach. He also coached at McCook Central High School in Salem, and West Sioux High School in Hawarden, Iowa.
As an athlete at South Dakota State, Fischer earned All-American status in the steeplechase and qualified for the 1980 Olympic Trials in the marathon.
"I have been lucky enough to coach great kids, have great assistant coaches and have had a supportive administration that has allowed me to do what I love,” said Fischer. "I will miss the interactions with the kids, the competition, and the friendships that I have made over the years.”
An announcement about Fischer’s replacement is scheduled for later this month.
(1) comment
Congratulations Coach on your upcoming retirement. You have been a heckuva a mentor for countless student-athletes and a valuable part of all that is Mount Marty University. Wishing you and yours nothing but the best in the next portion of your journey.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.