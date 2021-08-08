BROOKINGS — The Renner Monarchs rolled past Yankton 14-2 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Brookings.
Ben Ihrke went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBI for Renner, which advanced to face Aberdeen today (Sunday). Tyler Blackburn and Chaz Palmer each had a triple and a single. Ryan Hamilton homered, driving in three. Maddux Baggs and Deric Fitzgerald each tripled. Cyver Melvin had a double and two RBI. Ryan Hander drove in two runs in the win.
Mason Townsend and Colin Muth doubled for Yankton. Tyler Linch, Derrik Nelson and Caid Koletzky each had a hit.
Alex Krout pitched five innings for the win. Cooper Davis took the loss.
Yankton plays the Black Hills A’s in an elimination game today (Sunday).
Class B
KWL 8, Elk Point 1
MITCHELL — Kimball-White Lake built an 8-0 lead after two innings and held on for an 8-1 victory over the Elk Point Colt 45s in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Mitchell.
Zak Wallner doubled and singled, and Armondo Rodriguez and Dylan Konechne each had two hits for KWL, which advances to face Redfield in the second round on Wednesday. Caden Lenz recorded a double, and Trent Wookey, Brian Zeman, Eathen Gaulke, Dylanger Pierson and Wesley Kroupa each had a hit. Gaulke drove in three runs in the victory.
Preston Fejfar had two hits for Elk Point. Robin Chute, Jay Merrigan and Derek Quame each had a hit.
Wallner went the distance in the win, striking out six. Cameron Lhndorf took the loss, with Jon Merrigan allowing one run in 7 2/3 innings of relief.
Larchwood 6, Lennox Only One 5
MITCHELL — Chase Vander Feen’s fourth hit of the day plated the game-winning run as the Larchwood Diamonds outlasted the Lennox Only One Alpacas 6-5 in 10 innings in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Mitchell.
Vander Feen drove in three runs for Larchwood, which will face Lesterville in the 7:30 p.m. game on Tuesday. Cody Groskruetz also had four hits for the Diamonds. Jaden Snyder and Keaton Grevengoed each doubled and singled. Micah Linn had two hits, and Mitch Peschon and Josh VanBeek each had a hit in the victory.
Corey Vasquez went 3-for-3 with a double for Lennox. Quincy Ihnen and Walker Hultgren each had two hits. Chris Kropuenske, Peyton Eich and Ryan Pingrey each had a hit for the Alpacas.
Dan Gacke pitched a scoreless 10th for the win. J.D. Kirchner took the loss in relief of Drew Sweeter, who struck out seven batters in six innings of work.
Redfield 4, Colman 1
MITCHELL — The Redfield Pheasants overcame a 14-strikeout performance by Colman’s Deon Entringer to claim a 4-1 victory over the A’s in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Mitchell.
Keith Jandel doubled for Redfield, which advances to face Kimball-White Lake on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Barrett Wren, Brock Anderson and Kevin Krumm each had a hit in the victory.
Chase Dewitt had two hits for Colman. Cam Quigey, Paul Clark and Nick Sehr each had a hit.
Anderson struck out seven batters over seven innings for the win. Cooper Walton pitched two innings of relief for the save. Entringer went the distance in the loss.
