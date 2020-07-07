Four golfers will enter today’s (Wednesday) final round with a share of the lead at the Fox Run Pro-Am. The second round of the Dakotas Tour event was held at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton on Tuesday.
Chris Gilman, Hugo Bernard, Brady Calkins and Michael VanDeventer each sit at 11-under 133 after two rounds. Calkins tied for Tuesday’s low round at 64, while Gilman, Bernard and VanDeventer each shot 65 on Tuesday.
Matt Picanso and Daniel Sutton each sit one stroke off the lead. Sutton was tied for the first-round lead at 66.
Tyler Gray, who tied for Tuesday’s low round at 64, is part of a group two strokes off the pace.
A balanced field means that just five strokes separate the lead and the final scores that made the cut.
Play begins at 8 a.m. today, with the final threesome of Gilman, Bernard and Calkins teeing off at 9:30 a.m. VanDeventer will be in the second-to-last group with Picanso and Sutton, teeing off at 9:20 a.m.
