The Wynot Expos scored three runs in the first on the way to an 10-4 victory over Yankton in amateur baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. While the game was between South Central League opponents, it was a non-league contest.
Peyton Wieseler had a double, a single and three RBI for Wynot. Jalen Wieseler also doubled and singled. Jackson Sudbeck posted a double and two RBI. Austin Lange added a hit for the Expos.
