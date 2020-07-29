The Yankton Gazelles club high school fastpitch softball team will hold an informational meeting on Monday, Aug. 3, at the Yankton Girls’ Softball Association’s “Home Plate” practice facility, located at 1805 Whiting Drive.
The meeting for girls entering grades 6-8 will begin at 6 p.m., with the meeting for girls entering grades 9-12 beginning at 7 p.m.
All girls in grades 6-12 interested in participating in Gazelles softball this fall are required to attend with a parent. This will be the only meeting and registration time for the upcoming season.
For more information, contact Coach Goeden at bgoeden@hotmail.com.
