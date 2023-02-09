One of the many impressive kicks Yankton Buck Trevor Paulsen made throughout his four-year career as the team’s kicker and punter was the game-tying field goal in the Bucks’ eventual 30-24 homecoming victory against Mitchell in 2020.

Paulsen said if he knew that he was going to get the opportunity to play at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, as a sophomore, he would have thought it was “pretty freaking awesome.” He signed with the Mustangs' program Thursday at Yankton High School.

