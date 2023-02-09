One of the many impressive kicks Yankton Buck Trevor Paulsen made throughout his four-year career as the team’s kicker and punter was the game-tying field goal in the Bucks’ eventual 30-24 homecoming victory against Mitchell in 2020.
Paulsen said if he knew that he was going to get the opportunity to play at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, as a sophomore, he would have thought it was “pretty freaking awesome.” He signed with the Mustangs' program Thursday at Yankton High School.
“I want to get into aviation and fly planes,” Paulsen said. “Morningside is opening a new program. They're building a $10 million facility. That was the deciding factor. They're a good team so that also led me to my decision. All the coaches are cool, and (my new) teammates are awesome.”
Paulsen could tell the Morningside coaches wanted him on the team as well.
“They liked my film,” he said. “I went on a visit and they were cool and good to me.”
Being away from home is something Paulsen is looking forward to, but he did not want to veer too far away from Yankton. He is excited at the prospect of being able to compete for championships with a program like Morningside’s.
“They've been good for the past 20 years,” Paulsen said. “They've won some championships and I'm excited to get an opportunity to be a part of that.”
Bucks head coach Brady Muth is proud of how Paulsen carried himself and his investment in the team throughout his career.
“He was a captain numerous times throughout the season,” Muth said. “For him to be able to take his kicking skills to Morningside but (also to) get into the locker room and be part of that team, they're going to be better for it.”
Muth added that when players of Paulsen’s caliber are getting opportunities to play college football out of state, it shows that Yankton’s program is doing a good job of developing players. Specifically with Paulsen, former Bucks kicker Brady Hale, now an assistant on Muth’s staff, was an integral part of his development. In September, Muth told the Press & Dakotan that while Paulsen wanted to be the next Brady Hale, kids now want to be the next Trevor Paulsen.
