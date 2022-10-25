WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils advanced to within a victory of state with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-13 victory over Winside in the championship match of the Sub-District D2-4 Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Wynot.
The victory sends Wynot (21-10) to a District Final match on Saturday. Site, time and opponent will be announced today (Wednesday).
Allison Wieseler finished with 13 kills and four blocks to lead a balanced Wynot attack. Kinslee Heimes and Kayla Pinkelman each had eight kills, with Heimes also recording 14 digs. Sophia Geisen posted 32 assists, 11 digs and two ace serves. Ella Brummer had 20 digs, Lauren Haberman had 13 digs and Myrah Sudbeck added 12 digs in the victory.
Winside finished with a 16-13 record.
