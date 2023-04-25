PIERRE — The Yankton Gazelles finished fifth in the 15-team Pierre Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

Mitchell won a playoff over Aberdeen Central for the team title, with both teams shooting 327 on the day. Pierre was third at 339. Rapid City Stevens and the Gazelles each finished at 343.

