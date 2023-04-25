PIERRE — The Yankton Gazelles finished fifth in the 15-team Pierre Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
Mitchell won a playoff over Aberdeen Central for the team title, with both teams shooting 327 on the day. Pierre was third at 339. Rapid City Stevens and the Gazelles each finished at 343.
Mitchell’s Quinn Dannenbring won a playoff with Harrisburg’s Mattie Weidenbach and Stevens’ Tanna Phares for top honors. Yankton’s Ellia Homstad and Spearfish’s Alison Kennedy each shot 78 to finish fourth and fifth.
Also for Yankton, Elsie Larson shot 81 to finish 11th. Gracie Brockberg finished at 91, Sabrina Krajewski shot 93, Bailey Anderson finished at 109 and Jordyn Cunningham carded a 112 for the Gazelles.
Yankton is home for a quadrangular on Friday. Start time is 11 a.m. at Fox Run Golf Course.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Mitchell 327; 2, Aberdeen Central 327; 3, Pierre 339; 4, RC Stevens 343; 5, Yankton 343; 6, SF Lincoln 351; 7, Harrisburg 354; 8, Spearfish 358; 9, Watertown 359; 10, SF Roosevelt 373; 11, Brookings 376; 12, O’Gorman 383; 13, SF Washington 392; 14, Brandon Valley 392; 15, SF Jefferson 399
TOP 20: 1, Quinn Dannenbring, Mitchell 77; 2, Mattie Weidenbach, Harrisburg 77; 3, Tanna Phares, Rapid City Stevens 77; 4, Ellia Homstad, Yankton 78; 5, Alison Kennedy, Spearfish 78; 6, Olivia Braun, Aberdeen 79; 7, Emma Dohrer, Aberdeen 80; 8, Allison Meyerink, Mitchell 80; 9, Riley Zebroski, Watertown 81; 10, Hadley Hart, Pierre 81; 11, Elsie Larson, Yankton 81; 12, Sara Sudenga, SF Roosevelt 82; 13, Madilyn Brakke, Pierre 83; 14, Maddie Childs, Mitchell 83; 15, Miyah Foerster, Brookings 83; 16, Morgan Sandness, SF Lincoln 83; 17, Kyley Wirebaugh, Aberdeen 83; 18, Megan Christoffel’s, Washington 85; 19, Lauren Knapp, Rapid City Stevens 85; 20, Leah Gough, Aberdeen 85
OTHER YHS: 38, Gracie Brockberg 91; 46, Sabrina Krajewski 93; 81, Bailey Anderson 109; 84, Jordyn Cunningham 112
