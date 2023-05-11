TYNDALL — Bon Homme scored in each of the first five innings to claim a 10-4 victory over Vermillion in club high school baseball action on Thursday.

Easton Mudder and Brady Bierema each had two hits for Bon Homme. Riley Rothschadl had a home run and three RBI. Landon Bares and Jackson Caba each doubled. Logan Winckler had a hit and two RBI. Chapin Cooper and Jace Toupal each had a hit in the victory.

