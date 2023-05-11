TYNDALL — Bon Homme scored in each of the first five innings to claim a 10-4 victory over Vermillion in club high school baseball action on Thursday.
Easton Mudder and Brady Bierema each had two hits for Bon Homme. Riley Rothschadl had a home run and three RBI. Landon Bares and Jackson Caba each doubled. Logan Winckler had a hit and two RBI. Chapin Cooper and Jace Toupal each had a hit in the victory.
Connor Peterson homered and doubled for Vermillion. Tate Hage also doubled. Erik Sulzle had a hit and two RBI for the Tanagers.
Bierema struck out six in three innings of work for the win. Carter Hansen took the loss.
Bon Homme, 10-0, hosts Beresford-Alcester-Hudson today (Friday). Vermillion travels to Dakota Valley on Monday.
PLATTE — The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers pounded out 19 hits on the way to a 19-2 rout of Chamberlain-Kimball-Lyman in club high school baseball action on Thursday.
Oakley Kott went 4-for-4 with four RBI to lead the Honkers. Corbin Nachtigal and Parker Bailey each had three hits. Aiden Bultje and Tanner Dyk went 2-for-3 with a triple, with Dyk driving in three. Dawson Hoffman and Joey Foxley each had two hits. Caden Oberbroekling added a hit in the victory.
Bultje struck out 10 in the five-inning contest for the win.
The Honkers, 6-2, hosts Belle Fourche on Saturday.
