SPEARFISH — The Yankton Gazelles completed a sweep of their West River road trip with a 2-1 victory over Spearfish in girls’ soccer action on Saturday.
“Coming in we knew Spearfish had a lot of speed in their attacking players so we took some step to help keep their players from getting behind our defense,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “Kate Beeman did a great job handling the back line and some of the youth we put out there. Ashlyn Vogt continued to make some big saves, putting the team in position to win the game.”
Cora Schurman and Keira Christ each scored for Yankton.
Schuring credited hard work by several players with opening up the field for the Gazelles offense.
“it’s the work we have shown in the attacking game and midfield that has allowed the team to improve,” he said. “Abby Schmidt and Madisyn Bietz are doing a great job in the holding mid position, doing the dirty work, to our attacking players can be in between position to get forward and score.”
Vogt stopped 10 shots in goal.
Yankton, 2-3, travels to O’Gorman on Thursday.
Spearfish edged Yankton 3-2 in JV action. Eleanor Johnson and Josslyn Elwood scored for Yankton. Alex Schmidt stopped five shots in goal for the Gazelles.
