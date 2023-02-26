MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – South Dakota sophomore Emily Kahn swam to her second Summit League swimming and diving championship title on Saturday during the final day of competition inside Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
Kahn, becoming just the third Coyote women to win two Summit League titles in the same championships, touched the wall in 49.80 to claim the 100 free title. She won the 50 free title on Thursday.
South Dakota women scored 695.5 points to finish second in the final team standings for the second straight season and the fourth in the last five years. The Coyote men, meanwhile, took third in the final team standings with 546 points.
Kahn was one of five to earn All-Summit League on the final day while South Dakota’s 400 free relays capped the meet with All-Summit League honors and the women another school record, making it five relays and five school records. That to go with seven individual school records on Saturday as well.
Kahn, meanwhile, joins Elizabeth Hoffman (2011) and Cassie Ketterling (2022) as the lone women in school history to win two Summit League individual titles in the same championships. She capped the championships with six All-Summit League honors in seven events.
Kahn led off a Coyote 400 free relay that was timed in a school record 3:22.44 joining Christina Spomer, Skyler Leverenz and Carson White on a second-place quartet.
Matthew Sorbe and Camilla Brogger-Andersen, a pair of freshmen, each set a pair of school records during one race on Saturday while Jack Berdahl and Zachary Kopp also set school marks.
Sorbe posted a 15:42.07 in the 1650 free, finishing sixth, while his 1,000 split time of 9:28.37 is also a school record.
Brogger-Andersen earned All-Summit League honors while finishing third in the 1650 free in 10:18.05 and her 1000 split time of 10:18.05 gave her two school marks on Saturday.
Berdahl, a sophomore, swam his school record of 2:00.03 in the 200 breaststroke prelims before coming back in the finals to place eighth in 2:00.64.
Kopp, a senior, broke his own school record in the 100 free in the morning prelims at 44.24 while finishing fifth in the finals at 44.62.
Kopp closed his final Summit championships by leading off a men’s 400 free relay that placed third in 2:58.82. Joining Kopp in earning All-Summit League honors were Alec Thomas, Aidan Gantenbein and Mack Sathre.
Taylor Buhr, a freshman, earned All-Summit League honors with a second-place effort in the 100 IM in 56.86 while Ketterling, a fifth-year senior, was third in 57.31. Grace Schultz, a freshman, placed fourth in 57.97, Skylar Welle, a senior, was fifth in a personal best 58.40 and sophomore Skyler Leverenz was eighth in 58.82. Shannon Banark gave the Coyotes six in the top 10 with her 10th place finish in a personal best 58.89.
Schultz swan a personal best 57.85 in the morning prelims to remain fourth all-time while Welle is now sixth all time and Leverenz moved up to eighth with her season best 58.56 in the prelims.
Sathre earned All-Summit League honors for the third straight season in the 100 IM, placing third in 49.36 to led four Coyotes in the top eight. Grant Wolner posted a personal best 50.13 to finish fourth and remain second all-time. Parker Sonnabend was fifth in 50.32 and Berdahl eighth in 51.66. Berdahl had a personal best 51.27 in the morning prelims and moved into seventh on the all-time chart.
Adam Fisher, a sophomore, and Gantenbein, a senior, placed sixth and eighth, respectively in the 200 backstroke. Gantenbein had a personal best 1:50.38 in the morning prelims to move up to third all-time.
Spomer, a sophomore, finished seventh in the 100 free finals, but her 51.10 time from the morning prelims is sixth-fastest all-time.
Buhr earned her second top five finish of the day with a fifth in the 200 breast in 2:17.78 while Sara Mayer, a sophomore, was fourth in the 200 fly finals in 2:05.45, a personal best that sits third all-time.
Griffin Wolner, a fifth-year senior, placed sixth in the 200 fly finals, but his prelims time of 1:50.83 is a personal best that moves him to second on the all-time chart.
Eighth-place finishes came from Thomas in the 100 free (45.54) and Maddie Katz in the 200 fly (2:11.36).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.