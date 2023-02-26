MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – South Dakota sophomore Emily Kahn swam to her second Summit League swimming and diving championship title on Saturday during the final day of competition inside Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

Kahn, becoming just the third Coyote women to win two Summit League titles in the same championships, touched the wall in 49.80 to claim the 100 free title. She won the 50 free title on Thursday.

