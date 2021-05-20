OMAHA, Neb. — A pair of relay victories propelled the Wynot girls into seventh in Class D in the Nebraska State Track And Field Championships, Thursday at Burke High School in Omaha, Nebraska.
Sterling won the girls’ title, 36 to 34 over Humphrey St. Francis. Osceola won the boys’ title, 46 to 37 over Mullen.
Wynot won the 400 (51.31) and 1600 (4:12.13) relays on Thursday, with Kendra Pinkelman, Myrah Sudbeck and Kinslee Heimes running on both championship relays. Krystal Sudbeck anchored the 400 relay win, while Karlee Heimes anchored the 1600 relay win.
Krystal Sudbeck also earned sixth in the 200 (27.17), and placed 13th in the long jump (15-1). Pinkelman also placed seventh in the 400 on the day, finishing in 1:01.41. Kinslee Heimes also competed in the long jump, finishing 23rd (13-9 3/4).
Also for Wynot, April Folkers was 20th in the discus (93-11).
Bloomfield took home three individual and one relay medal on the final day, moving into eighth with 26 points.
For the Queen Bees, Alexandra Eisenhauer finished third in both the 100 (12.73) and 200 (26.56), and anchored Bloomfield to second in the 400 relay (51.41). Madison Abbenhaus finished fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.63) and opened that runner-up relay. Kate Bruns and Lauren Pinkelman ran the middle legs of that relay.
Wausa took home three individual and a relay medal to finish 11th as a team with 19 points.
Abrielle Nelson was sixth in the 300 hurdles (48.95) and eighth in the 100 hurdles (17.08), and opened the Vikings’ third place 1600 relay (4:17.57). Christina Martinson was sixth in the 800 (2:29.83), 10th in the 1600 (5:45.98) and anchored the Vikings’ 1600 relay, with Leah Bloomqist and Brooke Kumm running the middle legs.
Also for Wausa, Alexa Cunningham was 10th in the high jump (4-9) and Darla Nelson was 21st in the 1600 (6:03.87).
Niobrara-Verdigre took home a pair of medals, including a high jump champion in Andrea Sucha (5-1). She was the lone jumper to clear 5-1 after being one of nine to clear 4-11.
Also for Niobrara-Verdigre, Chaney Konopasek was fifth in the discus (115-5).
Hartington-Newcastle’s Jessica Opfer was 19th in the 1600 (6:01.46).
The Wausa boys, propelled by three medals on Thursday, moved into a tie for 10th to earn the top team finish for an area boys’ program.
Wausa’s Addison Smith followed up his placewinning performance in the 3200 on Wednesday with a runner-up finish in the 1600 on Thursday (4:38.36). Tyler Baue placed in both hurdle races, third in the 300s (41.66) and fifth in the 110s (16.03). Also for Wausa, Brandon Kristensen was 22nd in the triple jump (38-5).
Creighton took home two medals on Thursday, as Matthew Johnson cleared 13 feet to place sixth in the pole vault and Cade Hammer posted a mark of 40-10 3/4 to place eighth in the triple jump.
Wynot’s Charlie Schroeder finished second in the 400 (52.01) and anchored the Blue Devils to 10th in the 1600 relay (3:39.65). Chase Schroeder, who also ran on that relay, was 19th in the 800 (2:09.39). Jack Kuchta and Joseph Sudbeck also ran on Wynot’s relay.
The foursome of Bennet Sievers, Jake Peitz, Kobe Heitman and Mayson McIntosh earned a fourth place finish for Hartington-Newcastle in the 1600 relay (3:34.13). Heitman, Peitz and McIntosh joined Lane Heimes in an 11th place finish in the 400 relay (45.91).
Heimes also placed 16th in the pole vault (10-6), while Peitz finished 16th in the shot put (44-0 1/2).
Bloomfield’s foursome of Cody Bruegman, Wylie Ziegler, Layne Warrior and Evan Haverkamp finished 13th in the 1600 relay (3:41.54). Also for Bloomfield, Dalton Gieselman competed in the shot put, failing to post a mark.
Niobrara-Verdigre’s Trey Sucha was 20th in the triple jump (38-6).
Competition continues in Omaha today (Friday), with Class C and B teams taking center state. Class C competition begins at 9 a.m. each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.