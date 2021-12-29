WISNER, Neb. — Ponca won the title in the Shootout on the Elkhorn girls’ basketball tournament with a 41-31 victory over Wakefield on Wednesday.
Mattie Milligan and Ashlyn Kingsbury each scored 11 points for Ponca (10-0).
For Wakefield, Destiny Helzer finished with nine points.
Ponca hosts Crofton on Jan. 4 in a rematch of the 2021 Nebraska State Class C2 championship game. Wakefield travels to Lutheran High Northeast on Jan. 4.
PONCA (10-0) 5 16 7 13 — 41
WAKEFIELD (5-3) 5 6 9 11 — 31
Crofton Holiday Tourn.
Champ.: Crofton 46, Humphrey St. Francis 31
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton overcame a scoreless third quarter to claim a 46-31 victory over Humphrey St. Francis in the final of the Crofton Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.
Crofton (9-1) led 28-18 at the half, but saw that lead dwindle to one after three quarters. The Lady Warriors outscored St. Francis 18-4 in the final period to ice the victory.
Alexis Folkers and Ella Wragge each scored 11 points, with Folkers recording six assists, for Crofton. Jayden Jordan and Caitlin Guenther each had 10 points, with Jordan posting five assists. Cassie Allen added four steals in the victory.
Kaylee Stricklin led St. Francis with 17 points.
Crofton travels to Ponca on Jan. 4 for a rematch of the 2021 Nebraska State Class C2 championship game.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (8-2) 4 14 9 4 — 31
CROFTON (9-1) 12 16 0 18 — 46
Cons.: Wynot 44, WP-B 27
CROFTON, Neb. — Wynot built a 22-9 halftime lead on the way to a 44-27 victory over West Point-Beemer in the consolation game of the Crofton Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.
Karley Heimes scored 12 points for Wynot. Amber Lawson and Amy Tramp each scored eight points in the victory.
Campbell Snodgrass scored 12 points for West Point-Beemer.
Wynot, 7-2, travels to Pender on Monday. West Point-Beemer hosts Fort Calhoun on Jan. 4.
WEST POINT-BEEMER (3-6) 6 3 9 9 — 27
WYNOT (7-2) 5 17 12 10 — 44
Elkhorn Valley NE Nebraska Shootout
Auburn 49, Cedar Cath. 36
WAYNE, Neb. — Auburn downed Hartington Cedar Catholic 49-36 in the semifinals of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Auburn (6-2) will face Pierce in the championship today (Thursday). Cedar Catholic will face Wayne for third.
Olivia Swanson and Melody Billings each scored 10 points for Auburn. Sydney Binder added nine points, including seven from the free throw line, in the victory.
Katy Jones and Laney Kathol each scored 10 points for Cedar Catholic. Makenna Noecker added eight points.
AUBURN (6-2) 12 15 9 13 — 49
CEDAR CATHOLIC (2-7) 7 12 5 12 — 36
Pierce 53, Wayne 35
WAYNE, Neb. — Pierce outscored Wayne 31-16 in the second half to pull away to a 53-35 victory over the Blue Devils in the semifinals of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Pierce (6-1) will face Auburn in the championship today (Thursday). Wayne will take on Cedar Catholic in the third place game.
Elly Piper led Pierce with 16 points. Morgan Moeller scored 12 points and Payton Simmons added 10 points in the victory.
Brooklyn Kruse led Wayne with 10 points. Mia Nelson added nine points.
WAYNE (4-5) 8 11 11 5 — 35
PIERCE (6-1) 13 9 18 13 — 53
LCC 64, Homer 47
WAYNE, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge jumped out to a 32-14 halftime lead on the way to a 64-47 victory over Homer in consolation action in the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Kinsey Hall scored a game-high 18 points to lead LCC (5-4). Jordynn Urwiler and Haley Christensen each scored 11 points for the Bears, who hit eight three-pointers in the contest.
Rylie Harris led Homer with 16 points. Tori Walker and Ashlee Waldee each scored nine points.
LCC will face Pender in the fifth place game today (Thursday). Homer draws Winnebago in the seventh place contest.
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (5-4) 19 13 13 19 — 64
HOMER (3-5) 7 7 14 19 — 47
Pender 61, Winnebago 50
WAYNE, Neb. — Pender outlasted Winnebago 61-50 in consolation action in the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Avery Wegner scored 17 points and Maya Dolliver scored 14 points for Pender. Claire Felber added nine points in the victory.
Amani Means led Winnebago with 18 points. Charlize Frenchman added 12 points, hitting four three-pointers.
Pender will face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the fifth place game today (Thursday). Winnebago draws Homer in the seventh place game.
PENDER (7-3) 13 14 15 19 — 61
WINNEBAGO (2-8) 10 8 9 23 — 50
Creighton Tourn.
Bloomfield 48, Boyd Co. 42
CREIGHOTN, Neb. — Alexandra Eisenhauer finished with 25 points and six steals to lead Bloomfield past Boyd County 48-42 in the opening round of the Creighton Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.
Madison Abbenhaus added 17 points, six steals and six rebounds in the victory.
Leah Jockens led Boyd County with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Bentley Adams posted 10 points. Paige Drueke added seven steals.
Bloomfield, 4-3, will play for the championship today (Thursday) at 5:45 p.m. Boyd County will play in the consolation game at 2 p.m.
BOYD COUNTY 7 8 12 15 — 42
BLOOMFIELD (4-3) 13 13 6 16 — 48
Verdigre Holiday Tourn.
Champ.: Niob.-Verd. 63, Plainview 44
VERDIGRE, Neb. — Josilyn Miller scored a game-high 26 points to lead host Niobrara-Verdigre to a 63-44 victory over Plainview in the championship of the Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
Bree Breithaupt scored 11 points and Chaney Konopasek added nine points in the victory.
Abbie Kromarek netted 13 points and Peace Akinnigbagbe scored 12 points for Plainview.
Niobrara-Verdigre, 6-4, hosts Neligh-Oakdale on Jan. 4. Plainview, 6-3, travels to Summerland on Jan. 4.
PLAINVIEW (6-3) 15 13 5 11 — 44
NIOB.-VERD. (6-4) 16 16 17 14 — 63
Cons.: Elba 50, St. Edward 13
VERDIGRE, Neb. — Maycee Radke pumped in 23 points to lead Elba past St. Edward 50-13 in the consolation game of the Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
Angel McKoski added 10 points in the victory.
Malaina Francis led St. Edward with six points.
St. Edward will host Elba on Jan. 4.
ST. EDWARD (0-9) 2 4 3 4 — 13
ELBA (3-5) 16 13 19 2 — 50
