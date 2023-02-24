RIO VERDE, Ariz. – South Dakota ended day one of the Rio Verde Invitational with a 314 team score. The Coyotes are in a tie for 15th place after the first round of play. Three Coyotes recorded six-over par 78’s on day one to lead the team.
Akari Hayashi, Catie Nekola, and Molly Fossen all carded 78’s in the first round. Hayashi’s one birdie of the day came on the par-three 16th hole. Fossen had two birdies in her round on the front nine. She recorded birdies on the par-four first hole and the par-four seventh hole. All three are tied for 43rd place after Friday’s round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.