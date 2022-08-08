STATS Perform’s FCS Preseason Top 25 poll in football came out Monday, with North Dakota State receiving an overwhelming 52 of 54 first-place votes and 1,348 points.
South Dakota State, ranked second in the poll with 1,285 points, took the other two first-place votes.
Montana ranked third in the poll with 1,218 points. This means that South Dakota will be playing the preseason Top-3 teams in the country in their first five games along with their opener against Kansas State.
The Coyotes (151 points) missed out on the top 25 by two votes to (25) UC Davis (153 points).
Here is USD’s early season schedule:
Sep. 24 vs. (1) North Dakota State
Oct. 8 at (2) South Dakota State
Three additional opponents on USD’s schedule, (5) Missouri State (Nov. 5), (9) Southern Illinois (Oct. 22), and (21) Northern Iowa (Nov. 19), also placed in the poll. All three of those games are home games at the Dakota Dome.
