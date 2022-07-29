VERMILLION — South Dakota high jumper Danii Anglin has been selected to represent Team Jamaica at the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, United Kingdom, July 28 through Aug. 8.
Anglin wrapped up her freshman campaign in June at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. She placed 14th in the high jump field with a clearance of 5-10 ¾ (1.80m) to pick up second-team honors. Anglin swept the Summit League indoor and outdoor high jump competitions. She cleared a personal best of 5-11 ¼ (1.81m) at the NCAA West Preliminary meet to qualify for the championships.
