AUSTIN, Texas—South Dakota redshirt-freshman Brithton Senior broke USD’s 110-meter hurdles record Saturday at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays inside Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Senior clocked a wind-legal time of 13.54 seconds, finishing runner-up to 2021 NCAA Indoor Champion Damion Thomas of LSU. Senior was 10th at the NCAA indoor meet earlier this month. The Jamaican native broke the school record of 13.59 seconds held by his coach Teivaskie Lewin. This weekend marked his first time attempting the distance in a Coyote uniform after last spring’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senior Zack Anderson has been patiently waiting since last March to put on a Coyote uniform again. He finished runner-up at the Texas Relays in his 2021 debut, clearing 7-2 ½ (2.20m) in the high jump. Redshirt-sophomore Jack Durst tied for sixth in the high jump (6-9 ½, 2.07m).
The quartet of freshman Virgil Steward, freshman Demar Francis, redshirt-freshman Ardell Inlay and redshirt-freshman Dylan Kautz placed fourth in the 4x100-meter relay with a clocking of 40.39 seconds. The time is a tenth of a second faster than Friday’s qualifiers and ranks as the third-fastest time by a quartet in USD history.
Freshman Sara Reifenrath placed seventh in the 400 meters, improving her outdoor best from Thursday to 53.70 seconds. She crossed the finish line just .11 shy of the school record.
Reifenrath also anchored the Coyotes’ 4x400-meter relay to a seventh-place finish. Redshirt-junior Holly Gerberding, redshirt-junior Alli Wroblewski and redshirt-freshman Madison Jochum joined her to record a time of 3:49.45.
Redshirt-freshman Carly Haring made her outdoor debut in the high jump, placing ninth with a clearance of 5-7 ¼ (1.71m). The height ties her for sixth in USD history.
Wroblewski led a trio of Coyotes in the open 800 meters. She finished 32nd with a time of 2:16.80, two seconds faster than redshirt-freshmen Haley Arens and Helen Gould.
South Dakota returns to Vermillion next week for its outdoor home opener, the USD Early Bird meet, on Saturday, April 3.
Bobcat Invitational
SAN MARCOS, Texas—South Dakota redshirt-junior Travis Larson finished runner-up in the high jump Saturday at the Bobcat Invitational hosted at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Larson cleared 6-9 (2.06m) for the runner-up performance. Redshirt-freshman Ethan Heitman took fourth in the field with a height of 6-6 ¾ (2.00m).
Redshirt-sophomore Merga Gemeda added a runner-up finish in the 1,500 meters on Friday night with a time of 3:54.89. Redshirt-freshman Clayton Whitehead clocked 4:01.55 for 11th in the race.
Wildcat Classic
WAYNE, Neb.—South Dakota captured 12 events Saturday at the Wildcat Classic held at LeRoy Simpson Track.
Freshman Jacob Jenkins posted a pair of top-two finishes. He won the triple jump in 46-11 ½ (14.31m), then finished runner-up to teammate Will Stupalsky in the long jump. Stupalsky took gold in the long jump with a leap of 21-7 ¼ (6.58m).
Coyote alum and school record-holder Ben Hammer captured the discus with a throw of 178-7 (54.43m). USD redshirt-sophomore Jessie Sullivan finished runner-up to him with a mark of 169-4 (51.61m). The throw cracks the Coyote Top 10 for Sullivan.
Sullivan added a victory in the shot put with a throw of 54-7 ½ (16.65m). The mark ranks seventh in USD program history.
Redshirt-junior Callie Henrich launched the shot put 46-2 ½ (14.08m) to win the event. She also took third place in the discus on Saturday.
The Coyotes swept the top-six spots in the women’s 5,000 meters. Freshman Brylie Hartwig led the Coyote pack with a winning time of 18:38.12.
South Dakota swept the short hurdle races with redshirt-junior Noah Weeter taking the men’s 110 hurdles in 15.88 seconds and redshirt-freshman Kylie Larson winning the women’s 100 hurdles in 14.85 seconds.
Redshirt-junior Zach Renken added a win in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.18 seconds.
Redshirt-junior Cole Streich was first across the line in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:49.50.
The Coyotes swept the top-three spots in the men’s 800 meters. Freshman Luke Olson led the way with a winning time of 1:58.57.
USD’s men’s 4x400-meter relay won as well with a time of 3:41.70. The quartet consisted of freshman Dylan Blake, freshman Lionel McPhaull Jr., Olson and Renken.
For Wayne State, freshman Noah Carr (Allen, Nebraska) had a pair of second place finishes in sprint events, taking runner up in the 100 meter dash (11.59) and in the 200 meter dash at 23.29 seconds. Cody Crosley (Crofton, Nebraska) was third in the long jump (20’ 7 ¾”) and was fourth in the 100 meter dash (11.81).
For the Wayne State women, Allie Rosener (Newcastle, Nebraska) was fifth in the 1,500 at 5:18.38. Sophie Noecker (Hartington, Nebraska) placed fifth in the javelin (87’ 11”).
