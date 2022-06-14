WATERTOWN — The Renner Monarchs (Class A) and Winner-Colome Pheasants (Class B) hold down the top spots in the first South Dakota amateur baseball poll of the season.
Here are the complete polls:
Class A — 1. Renner Monarchs; 2. Sioux Falls Hops; 3. Brookings Cubs; 4. Yankton Tappers; 5. Castlewood Ravens.
Class B — 1. Winner-Colome Pheasants; 2. Lennox Only One Alpacas; 3. Humboldt-Hartford Gamecocks; 4. Lesterville Broncs; 5. Flandreau Cardinals; 6. Mount Vernon Mustangs; 7. Crofton (Neb.) Bluejays; 8. Canova Gang; 9. Garretson Bluejays; 10. Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds. The Platte Killer Tomatoes, Madison Broncos, Plankinton F&M Bankers and Milbank Firechiefs also received votes this week.
