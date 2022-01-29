There were second thoughts for Marcus Jnofinn.
Not for his selection two years ago of his college home.
He had decided to accept a football offer at Mount Marty University, but wanted something else.
“There was a realization that I wanted to finish my track career,” said Jnofinn, who hails from Crosby, Texas. “There was so much I wanted to do.”
A second offer — this one from the Mount Marty track and field coaching staff — was extended and Jnofinn was on his way to South Dakota to be a two-sport athlete.
And in short order, he’s become a rather successful two-sport athlete.
Jnofinn, now in his second year at Mount Marty, was last week named the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) track Athlete of the Week and has helped vault the men’s program into national relevance.
While crediting the football coaching staff for allowing some of their athletes to compete in track and field, Mount Marty head track coach Randy Fischer also credited Jnofinn — a defensive back on the football team — for his dedication to running.
“He keeps getting better every day,” Fisher said. “He keeps surprising you with how fast he is.”
At a meet last weekend in Brookings, Jnofinn broke the school record in both the 60-meter dash (6.85) and 200-meter dash (21.83), and now ranks ninth and 19th nationally, respectively, in those events.
Combined with those marks and a progressively-improving level of depth, the Mount Marty men’s program debuted at No. 7 last week in the first NAIA team rankings of the season.
“That was the best feeling,” Jnofinn said. “I bragged to my roommate for the longest time.
“I just want to put the school on the map.”
Mount Marty has routinely sent men’s athletes (more than one, on a few occasions) to the NAIA national track meets throughout Fisher’s tenure, but the idea that the Lancers could become a team contender is proof, the coach added, that the program continues to build.
“It’s really gratifying,” Fisher said. “When I first came here, we were not very good; probably last in the conference. We couldn’t even score a point.”
It wasn’t all that long ago — 2015 — that the Mount Marty men finished last (with 1.5 points) at the GPAC indoor meet, but the program has climbed the ladder in recent years. Following a fourth-place finish in 2019, the Lancers have finished fifth in each of the last two years.
That ascent in the conference race has coincided with the progression of Paul Paul, a former Harrisburg standout who has become one of the top sprinters in the NAIA. Paul, a multi-time All-American, is now in his sixth year at Mount Marty.
“My first year, the depth wasn’t the best, but we still had some quality guys,” he said during Saturday’s final day of the Mount Marty Open that was held at Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
“We just kept building and building.”
How do you build?
Depth.
And that’s what the Lancer men now have, Paul added.
“Now people know we have more than just one or two athletes,” he said.
The Mount Marty men boast six athletes who rank in the top-10 nationally, and the team’s 1600-meter relay quartet ranks third.
In the heptathlon (comprised of seven events), Mason Schleis has the nation’s second-best total, while Seth Wiebelhaus sits fourth. Nathan Simons ranks fourth in the 600-meter run, while Donovan Breckenridge has the fourth-best clocking in the 400-meter dash, Paul ranks sixth in the 400 and Jnofinn is ninth in the 60-meter dash.
The Lancers also have a number of other competitors who rank in the top-10 in the conference.
“A lot of those pieces are coming together,” said Fisher, who noted that his men’s program’s goal is to score 100 points at the conference meet.
And beyond the depth, it’s been hard for those on the squad to even pinpoint why things have gone so well so far this season.
“I don’t know what’s happened this year, the energy is just so much better around here,” Breckenridge said Saturday.
Energy and dedication within the Mount Marty coaches is partially what drew Breckenridge, a second-year student from Titusville, Florida, said.
“If it wasn’t weekly, it was almost daily that a coach would check in on me and my family,” Breckenridge said. “That was a coach I wanted to run for.”
While sprinters like Jnofinn and Breckenridge have jumped into a program on the rise, someone like Paul has had to realize that it was going to take some time.
“I’ve had to be patient, yeah,” Paul said. “But now our fans and the whole Mount Marty community can see that we’ve got a great team.”
It’s certainly also helped the Mount Marty track programs that Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse opened in the fall of 2020 and provided a boost to every program in the athletic department — it’s also allowed Mount Marty to host meets like the one it did this weekend.
“The facility has been a game-changer, not only for workouts but for recruiting,” Fisher said.
“We want to get them a great education, obviously, but it’s helped as far as having a place to work out. It’s pretty impressive.”
