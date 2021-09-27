WATERTOWN — The Yankton boys golf team shot a team score 324 to place fifth at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Meet at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown Saturday.
Yankton’s 324 team score was one point behind fourth place Mitchell and three points behind third place Pierre. The host team, Watertown, won the team title with a 305 team score. Harrisburg placed second with a 317 score.
Dawson Vellek finished with a 7-over-par 79 to tie for ninth and lead the Bucks. Henry Homstad was one shot behind Vellek and Tate Beste one shot behind Homstad. Homstad’s 8-over tied him for 14th and Beste’s 9-over tied him for 16th.
Easton Vellek was the fourth scorer for Yankton, shooting a 12-over 84. Caeden Ekroth’s 85 and Jace Tramp’s 93 were not included in the team scoring for Yankton.
Watertown’s Jake Olson won the individual competition by five strokes over Harrisburg’s Hayden Scott. Olson shot a 4-under-par 68 and Scott a 1-over 73. Harrsiburg’s Will Parsons, Mitchell’s Ashton Reimnitz and Huron’s Landon Roberts tied for third at 5-over 77.
The Bucks are at Harrisburg today (Tuesday) with an 11 a.m. start as the last competition before the State Tournament in Huron Oct. 4 and 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.