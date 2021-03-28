SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty rallied in the late innings to claim a split with Briar Cliff in Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball action on Sunday in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Lancers took three of four from the Chargers on the weekend, moving to 16-10 overall and 4-4 in the GPAC. Briar Cliff is 20-5 overall, 5-3 in league play.
In the nightcap, Mount Marty tied the game with a Caid Koletzky home run in the ninth, then took the lead with an Alex Lagrutta RBI single in the 10th for a 3-2 victory.
Zane Salley went 2-for-4 with a home run, and Lagrutta finished with two hits for Mount Marty. Josh Roemen doubled, and Mason Townsend and Jet Weber each had a hit in the effort.
Matt Hmielewski doubled and singled for Briar Cliff. Cyler Melvin tripled and Jake Federico doubled for the Chargers.
Chris Rofe pitched three shutout innings, striking out four, for the win. Nick Iossi struck out three batters in the bottom of the 10th for the save. Alex Kremer took the loss.
In the opener, Briar Cliff held off the Lancers 7-6.
Jared Sitzmann went 3-for-3 with a double for Briar Cliff. Connor Lange doubled and singled. Melvin also had two hits in the effort.
Nick Martinez went 2-for-3 for Mount Marty. Cole Anderson and Julito Fazzini each homered. Roemen tripled, and Colin Muth, Koletzky and Weber each had hit in the effort.
Houston Hawkins picked up the win. Dylan Nicholson took the loss.
Mount Marty is scheduled to travel to Dakota State on Tuesday for a single non-conference matchup. The Lancers host Hastings and Concordia, April 2-3.
Saturday: MMU 2-5, BCU 1-0
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty pitching held Briar Cliff to one run over 16 innings to claim a doubleheader sweep of the Chargers on Saturday.
In the opener, Caid Koletzky homered in the seventh to give the Lancers the lead for good in a 2-1 MMU victory.
Josh Roemen finished with three hits for Mount Marty. Billy Hancock had a pair of hits. Cole Anderson, Colin Muth and Julito Fazzini each had a hit in the victory.
Dawson Forcella doubled for Briar Cliff. Jake Federico, Harrison Jestel and Jared Sitzmann each had a hit for the Chargers.
Tyler Priest pitched six innings, allowing an unearned run, for the win. Nick Iossi pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Jacob Wesselman struck out seven in a complete game effort, taking the loss.
Hancock went 3-for-3 with three extra-base hits — a triple and two doubles — as MMU blanked Briar Cliff 5-0.
Jet Weber doubled and singled for Mount Marty. Muth and Anderson each doubled in the victory.
Federico had two hits for Briar Cliff. Jestel and Darnell Prince each had a double. Jake Allen and Sitzmann added a hit each.
Blake Svoboda pitched seven shutout innings, striking out eight, for the win. Chris Rofe struck out three in two innings of shutout relief. Dalen Blair took the loss, striking out seven in his six innings of work.
