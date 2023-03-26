CRETE, Neb. — Mount Marty shot a two-day score of 644 to earn a 12th place finish in the 15-team Doane Spring Invitational men’s golf tournament, Friday and Saturday in Crete, Nebraska.

Southeast Community College shot a 577 to earn top honors. Concordia (591) was second, with Northeast Community College (594) third.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.