CRETE, Neb. — Mount Marty shot a two-day score of 644 to earn a 12th place finish in the 15-team Doane Spring Invitational men’s golf tournament, Friday and Saturday in Crete, Nebraska.
Southeast Community College shot a 577 to earn top honors. Concordia (591) was second, with Northeast Community College (594) third.
Southeast’s Andrew Inggs, competing individually, shot a 5-under 138 to earn medalist honors. Southeast’s Cole Feddersen also broke par, shooting a 4-under 139.
Mount Marty was led by Reid Hansen, who shot a two-day score of 158 to tie for 51st. Jimmie Cunningham and Jackson Faber tied for 58th at 160. Ted Bengston (167) tied for 73rd and Bennett Cassens (168) tied for 76th for the Lancers.
Competing individually for MMU, Carson Pederson shot 170 and Hunter Bailey shot 178.
