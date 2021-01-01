WEST POINT, Neb. — Wynot downed Humphrey St. Francis 51-40 for the championship of the West Point-Beemer Holiday boys’ basketball Tournament, Thursday in West Point, Nebraska.
Anthony Haberman scored 15 points to lead Wynot. Garrett Lange finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Heine posted nine points. Charlie Schroder added eight points, six blocked shots and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Wynot, 7-2, hosts Pender on Monday.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (8-1) 13 9 8 10 — 40
WYNOT (7-2) 12 14 9 16 — 51
Creighton 65, Bloomfield 44
CREIGHTON, Neb. — John Mitchell scored a game-high 37 points to lead Creighton past Bloomfield 65-44 in the championship game of the Creighton Holiday Tournament, Thursday in Creighton, Nebraska.
Dylan Kuhlman posted nine points and eight rebounds for Creighton. Cade Hammer added three steals and three assists in the victory.
Layne Warrior and Gabe Lauck each scored 13 points for Bloomfield.
Creighton, 7-2, is off until a Jan. 8 trip to Randolph. Bloomfield hosts Elgin Public-Pope John today (Saturday)
BLOOMFIELD (4-5) 12 4 14 14 — 44
CREIGHTON (7-2) 17 19 14 15 — 65
Hanson 62, Irene-Wakonda 43
IRENE — Hanson overcame a slow start to down Irene-Wakonda 62-43 in Cornbelt Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Noah Price scored 17 points to lead Hanson (5-1), which trailed 16-6 after one quarter. Riley Ferry finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ethan Cheeseman added eight rebounds in the victory.
Conner Libby led Irene-Wakonda with 14 points. Dashel Spurrell added 12 points.
Both teams return to action on Tuesday, Hanson against Parkston and Irene-Wakonda at Freeman.
HANSON (5-1) 6 17 25 14 — 62
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-5) 16 9 8 10 — 43
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout
Wayne 31, Hartington Cedar Catholic 29
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne outlasted Hartington Cedar Catholic 31-29 in the third place game of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne.
Brandon Bartos scored 16 points for Wayne.
Tate Thoene and Myles Thoene each had eight points for Cedar Catholic.
Wayne, 9-2, hosts Norfolk Catholic on Jan. 7. Cedar Catholic, 3-3, plays host Archbishop Bergan in the championship of another tournament, the Knight Classic, today (Saturday).
CEDAR CATHOLIC (3-3) 12 2 6 9 — 29
WAYNE (9-2) 9 7 4 11 — 31
LCC 65, Homer 37
WAYNE, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge rolled to a 65-37 victory over Homer in the fifth place game of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne.
Evan Haisch scored 23 points to lead LCC. Cael Hartung scored 12 points and Evan Schmitt added nine points in the victory.
Timmy Smith led Homer with 12 points.
LCC, 8-2, travels to Hartington Cedar Catholic on Jan. 7. Homer travels to Randolph on Tuesday.
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (8-2) 13 10 20 22 — 65
HOMER (1-8) 9 8 7 13 — 37
Auburn 53, Pierce 41
WAYNE, Neb. — Auburn built a 28-22 halftime lead and claimed a 53-41 victory over Pierce in the championship of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne.
Cameron Binder scored 18 points and Daniel Frary netted 13 points to lead Auburn. Ryan Binder added 11 points.
Beh Brahmer scored a game-high 19 points for Pierce. Dawson Watts added nine points.
Auburn, 7-0, hosts Ashland-Greenwood today (Saturday). Pierce, 7-2, hosts Aquinas Catholic on Jan. 7.
PIERCE (7-2) 13 9 12 7 — 41
AUBURN (7-0) 17 11 11 14 — 53
Winnebago 85, Pender 42
WAYNE, Neb. — Winnebago put up 52 first-half points on the way to an 85-42 rout of Pender in the seventh place game of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne.
Anthony Earth hit eight three-pointers on the way to a game-high 34 points for Winnebago. Jarius Bass hit three-three-pointers on the way to 17 points, as Winnebago finished with 14 made three-pointers in the contest.
Jaxon Maise led Pender with 17 points.
Winnebago travels to O’Neill on Tuesday. Pender travels to Wynot on Monday.
PENDER (0-8) 12 13 12 5 — 42
WINNEBAGO (4-5) 31 21 20 13 — 85
Other Games
Lennox 57, Canton 48
LENNOX — The Lennox Orioles used four players in double figures to down Canton 57-48 in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Steven Christion scored 13 points and Porter Ihnen netted 12 points to lead Lennox. Peyton Eich finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, and Jackson Arlt added 11 points in the victory.
Jacob VanderWeerd led Canton with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Lennox, 2-2, faces Winner in the Sacred Hoops Classic today (Saturday) in Mitchell. Canton, 2-2, plays Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Jefferson in the Heritage Classic today in Siuox Falls.
Lincoln 61, Pierre 52
PIERRE — Sioux Falls Lincoln outscored Pierre 33-18 in the middle two periods to claim a 61-52 victory over the Governors in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Surafel Berhanie led Lincoln with 18 points. Caleb Hiatt netted 12 points, Khali Cisse posted 10 points and seven rebounds, and Alex Tong added eight rebounds in the victory.
Lincoln Kienholz led Pierre with 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Jackson Edman added nine rebounds.
Lincoln, 2-3, hosts Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday. Pierre, 1-3, heads to Rapid City to face Stevens and Rapid City Central Jan. 8-9.
LINCOLN (2-3) 9 12 21 19 — 61
PIERRE (1-3) 15 7 11 19 — 52
Madison 73, Castlewood 43
MADISON — The Madison Bulldogs shot 50% from three-point range, going 10-for-20 in a 73-43 rout of Castlewood in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Carter Bergheim hit 5-of-8 from three-point range on the way to a game-high 23 points for Madison. Connor Hively finished with 12 points, going a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. Aspen Dahl scored 11 points. Logan Allbee added five steals in the victory.
Lane Tvedt led Castlewood with 10 points. Carson Kirwan added 10 points.
Madison, 3-1, plays Lakota Tech in the Sacred Hoops Classic, today (Saturday) in Mitchell. Castlewood travels to Hamlin on Jan. 7.
CASTLEWOOD (0-3) 14 9 12 8 — 43
MADISON (3-1) 20 22 20 11 — 73
