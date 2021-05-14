DULUTH, Minn. — Wayne State’s Cade Kalkowski earned a third hammer title in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The meet began on Thursday at Malosky Stadium in Duluth, Minnesota.
Kalkowski, a senior from Niobrara, Nebraska, recorded a winning toss of 206-10.
Also for Wayne State, Creighton, Nebraska, grad Noah Lilly finished second in the decathlon with a score of 6,368 points. Allie Rosener, a junior from Hartington, Nebraska, just missed the awards stand in the steeplechase, placing ninth in 11:36.50.
