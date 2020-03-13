LINCOLN, Neb. — The Bears are one more win from a championship.
Behind Noah Schutte’s 28 points, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge cruised past top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s 65-49 in Friday morning’s Class D1 semifinals at the Nebraska State Boys Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
The victory advanced Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — making its first state tournament appearance as a consolidated school — to today’s (Saturday) 9 a.m. championship game against Southern Valley at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Schutte scored 17 of his points in the first half, when the Bears built a 38-29 lead. Ty Erwin added 14 points for LCC, while Evan Haisch had nine points. For the game, the Bears made 25-of-40 free throws.
North Platte St. Patricks (23-3) got 16 points from Jack Heiss and 12 points from Dolan Branch.
