Yankton used a four-run sixth inning to take control for a 7-4 victory over Sioux Falls West in the second game of an American Legion Juniors baseball doubleheader on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Brayden Boese, Jackson Conway and Jacob Larson each had two hits for Yankton. Sam Kampshoff, Garrett Nelson and Connor Teichroew each had a hit in the victory.
Emmot Nathan went 2-for-2 with a double to lead West. Charlie Jensen tripled and Keegan Johnston doubled in the effort.
Teichroew went the distance in the win, striking out five. Jordyn Kinzer took the loss in relief.
In the opener, West took the lead for good with a three-run fifth inning on the way to a 5-2 decision.
Noah Goodroad had a double and two RBI for West. Nate Slowey had a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Nelson had a pair of hits for Yankton. Teichroew and Jace McCorkell each recorded a hit.
Zach Tanghe struck out six batters in four innings of work for the victory. Kyler Miritello struck out four batters in three innings of no-hit relief for the save. Nelson took the loss in relief.
Yankton hosts Mitchell on Monday. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
Yankton Black Sox 10-13, S.F. Black 0-5
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox earned a doubleheader sweep over Sioux Falls Black in youth baseball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Yankton took advantage of six walks and four errors to claim a 10-0 victory.
Cody Oswald and Cooper Grotenhuis each had a double, a single and two RBI for Yankton. Jack Halsted had a hit and three runs scored. Drew Ryken drove in two runs in the victory.
Three pitchers combined in the four-inning shutout, with Drew Ryken pitching two innings and Mac Ryken striking out two in his inning of work.
In the nightcap, Yankton used a pair of big innings to pull away to a 13-5 victory.
John Rye went 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and five RBI to lead Yankton. Halsted had two hits and two RBI. Drew Ryken tripled, and Luke Bernatow, Grotenhuis, Keagan Holmstrom, Josh Sheldon, Wyatt Holmstrom and Raynor Roig each had a hit in the victory.
Halsted picked up the win in relief, striking out four in his 2 1/3 innings of work. Oswald started, striking out four in his two innings of work.
The Black Sox, 9-7, host South Sioux City, Nebraska on Friday.
Area Legion
Vermillion 8, Dakota Valley 2
VERMILLION — Vermillion took control with a five-run fifth inning on the way to an 8-2 victory over Dakota Valley in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Drew Thelen doubled and singled, and Willis Robertson had two hits and three RBI for Vermillion. Charlie Ward also had two hits. Connor Saunders, Gray Peterson and Nick Roob each had a hit in the victory.
Hunter Beving doubled and singled for Dakota Valley. Paul Bruns, Jr., tripled. Keaton Hensley added a hit.
Jacob Chaussee went the distance in the win. Drew Addison took the loss.
Vermillion, 13-2, travels to Tea for a doubleheader on Saturday. Dakota Valley, 9-3, travels to South Sioux City, Nebraska, on Monday.
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Tea 0
TEA — Elk Point-Jefferson broke a scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the sixth, then held on for a 3-0 victory over Tea in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Skyler Swatek and Cade Fennel each doubled twice for Elk Point-Jefferson. Tyler Goehring doubled and singled. Andrew Nearman added a hit in the victory.
Bryce Moore allowed two hits over five innings for the win. Goehring pitched two no-hit innings, striking out three, for the save.
Alexandria 3, Platte-Geddes 1
ALEXANDRIA — Casey Haynes struck out 11 batters and scattered six hits as Alexandria downed Platte-Geddes 3-1 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Haynes and Peyton Schroeder each had two hits for Alexandria. Reggie Slaba, Jonah Hofer and Rylee Deinert each had a hit in the victory.
Myles Kott had two hits and Kelby VanDerWerff doubled for Platte-Geddes. Landon Schulte, Miles Huber, Jackson Olsen, Finn West and Will Miller each had a hit in the effort.
VanDerWerff went the distance in the loss, striking out five.
Dell Rapids 7, McCook-Miner 6
CANOVA — Dell Rapids scored five runs in the top of the seventh, then held on for a 7-6 victory over McCook-Miner in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Brandon Geraets had two hits and two RBI to lead Dell Rapids. Jake Steineke and Drew Van Regemarter each had two hits in the victory.
Bobby Koepsell tripled and Jaxon Kampshoff doubled for McCook-Miner.
Noah Swartwout picked up the win in relief of Logan Stone, who struck out nine batters in his five innings of work. Riley Genzlinger took the loss, also in relief.
Tuesday
Crofton 11, Hartington 10
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton rallied with five runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim an 11-10 victory over Hartington in American Legion Seniors baseball action on Tuesday.
Jaxson Bernecker doubled and singled, driving in four runs, to lead Hartington. Brett Kleinschmit also had two hits, scoring three times. Ted Bengston doubled, and Chase Lammers and Owen Dendinger each had a hit in the effort.
Brady Steffen took the loss in relief.
Mitchell 8-2, Harrisburg 7-7
MITCHELL — Harrisburg bounced back from an opening loss to beat Mitchell 7-2, securing a split of their American Legion baseball doubleheader on Tuesday.
Tyman Long hit three home runs and drove in five runs for Harrisburg. Jack Teigen had two hits. Payton Metzger added a double in the victory.
Four different players had one hit each for Mitchell.
Jack Rabern went the distance, striking out six, for the win. Brady Brosz took the loss.
In the opener, a Josh Grosdidier RBI grounder in the bottom of the ninth lifted Mitchell to an 8-7 victory.
Jonah Schmidt doubled and singled to lead Mitchell. Peyton Nash and Hunter Stahle each had two hits. Brosz and Isaac Rew each doubled in the win.
Rabern doubled and singled, and Ethan Rollinger had a double and three RBI for Harrisburg. Ben Loos also doubled for the Tigers.
Brady Hawkins pitched two innings of shutout relief for the win. Will Simmons took the loss, also in relief.
