SEWARD, Neb. — Three men’s victories, including two automatic qualifying marks, highlighted Mount Marty’s full day in the Bulldog Early Bird track and field meet, Saturday in Seward, Nebraska.
The Lancers finished 1-2 in the heptathlon, with Mason Schleis (5,019) first and Seth Wiebelhaus (4,888) second. Michael Beyer (4,140) was fourth. The heptathlon began Friday and concluded Saturday.
Wiebelhaus (8.56) and Schleis (8.66) went 1-2 in the 60-meter hurdles. Schleis (13-11 1/4) edged Wiebelhaus (13-7 1/4) also claimed the top two spots in the pole vault.
Mount Marty’s other two victories — and both NAIA standard marks — came in the sprints.
Marcus Jnofinn won the 60-meter dash in 6.78, with a 6.77 clocking in prelims. Donovan Breckenridge, who was second in the 60 (7.13) won the 400-meter dash in a qualifying time of 49.49 seconds.
Nathan Simons earned a runner-up finish in the 600 (1:22.05), with Nathaniel Kropuenske (1:28.61) in sixth. The Lancers put three in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles, with Jonathan Fuselier (8.53) third, Wiebelhaus (8.56) fifth and Deagan Puppe (8.82) eighth. Jacob Kueny (2:05.13) finished fourth in the 800. Caden Ideker (2:46.74) was fifth in the 1,000, with teammate Tague Tvedt (2:46.91) in sixth. Carson Means (4:56.14) placed seventh in the mile.
The Lancers finished third in the 3200 relay (8:25.58) and fifth in the 1600 relay (3:39.61), with Ideker, Kueny and Liam Vidas running on both relays. Tvedt completed the 3200 relay, while Kropuenske completed the 1600 relay for MMU.
In field events for the Lancer men, Ethan Burnett (43-3.75) was seventh in the triple jump. Deontae Howard (21-0.5) was eighth in the long jump.
The Mount Marty women added five runner-up finishes to Ashinee George’s runner-up finish in the pentathlon on Friday.
George was second in the 60-meter hurdles (9.20), with Macala Hood 910.13) seventh and Taylor Hinojosa (10.19) eighth.
Elianna Clark was second in the 200 (26.22) and third in the 60 (7.95). Alexis Even was second in the 60 (7.94) and fourth in the 200 (26.56). Aniya Teppo was fifth in both races, clocking 8.07 in the 60 and 26.62 in the 200.
Andrea Sucha led the field events squad, clearing 5-2.5 to finish second in the high jump. Gracie Rippen tied for third in the pole vault, clearing 11-0.75. Paige Millikan was fourth in the long jump (16-10) with teammate Lexa Burtzlaff (16-2.25) eighth.
Jacey Cihak was third in the 800 (2:38.46), with teammate Emily Johnson (2:41.77) in fifth. Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl (1:00.43) was third in the 400, with Calli Davis (1:00.68) fourth and Emily VanHoorn (1:04.75) in seventh. Jordyn Fischer (3:28.84) was fifth in the 1,000, with Grace Holys (3:52.96) seventh. Kian Trainor (12:18.09) was seventh in the 3,000. Bree Eisenhauer (6:49.45) was eighth in the mile. Abrielle Nelson (1:45.97) was eighth in the 600.
The foursome of Davis, Burtzlaff, Clark and Bumbace-Kuehl finished second in the 1600 relay in 4:07.67. Johnson, Fischer, Eisenhauer and Holys were third in the 3200 relay (11:07.12).
The event was the Lancers’ lone competition before Christmas Break. The squad will return to action Jan. 14 with the Mount Marty Opener at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
