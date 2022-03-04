FREEMAN — Top-seeded Freeman Academy-Marion got 20 points from Thalen Schroeder in a 66-32 victory over Irene-Wakonda in the Region 5B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Friday in Freeman.
Conner Epp posted 15 points and six assists for the victorious Bearcats (20-2), which advanced to the Class B SoDak 16 with the victory. Donte Butler added eight steals in the win.
Connor Libby scored nine points for Irene-Wakonda (9-13).
The Bearcats will play in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, with the site, time and opponent to be determined.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (20-2) 10 24 18 14 — 66
IRENE-WAKONDA (9-13) 9 8 5 10 — 32
Viborg-Hurley 48, Centerville 32
FREEMAN — Hayden Gilbert finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Viborg-Hurley past Centerville 48-32 in the Region 5B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Friday in Freeman.
Gage Goettertz scored 14 points and Blake Schroedermier grabbed 12 rebounds for Viborg-Hurley (14-8), which advanced to Tuesday’s Class B SoDak 16 with the victory. Site, time and opponent for that game are to be determined.
For Centerville (13-9), Logan Bobzin led the way with 12 points. Malachi Brouwer had eight rebounds.
VIBORG-HURLEY (14-8) 13 8 11 16 — 48
CENTERVILLE (13-9) 5 7 6 14 — 32
Region 4A
Dakota Valley 73, Vermillion 35
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley earned a spot in the Class A boys’ basketball SoDak 16 with a 73-35 rout of Vermillion in the Region 4A Tournament on Friday.
The Panthers (22-0) advance to the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, with site, time and opponent to be announced.
For Dakota Valley, Isaac Bruns led the way with 19 points. Randy Rosenquist and Jaxson Wingert each just missed double-doubles, as Rosenquist posted 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals, while Wingert had 11 points and nine rebounds.
T.J. Tracy led Vermillion (15-7) with 10 points. Charlie Ward added nine points.
VERMILLION (15-7) 7 9 7 12 — 35
DAKOTA VALLEY (22-0) 13 16 25 19 — 73
Region 5A
Hanson 56, Bon Homme 20
ALEXANDRIA — Top-seeded Hanson built a 28-15 halftime lead on the way to a 56-20 victory over Bon Homme in the Region 5A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Friday in Alexandria.
Hanson (16-5) will now play in the Class A SoDak 16 on Tuesday, with site, time and opponent to be announced.
Luke Haiar finished with 17 points and four assists, and Ethan Cheeseman scored 16 points for Hanson. Noah Price added 10 points.
Riley Rothschadl and Chapin Cooper each had five points for Bon Homme, which finished at 7-15.
BON HOMME (7-15) 8 7 2 3 — 20
HANSON (16-5) 11 17 17 11 — 56
MVP 52, Parkston 38
PLANKINTON — Reed Rus finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds and four steals to lead Mount Vernon-Plankinton past Parkston 52-38 in the Region 5A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Friday in Plankinton.
Zach Baker scored 10 points and Jordan Stoltz had nine rebounds, five blocked shots and 12 rebounds for MVP (16-6), which advances to the Class A SoDak 16 on Tuesday.
No statistics were reported for Parkston, which finished with a 14-8 record.
