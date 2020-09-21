Two area football programs that had their upcoming games cancelled will now play each other, according to announcements from their respective programs.
Elk Point-Jefferson will now host Wagner in football action on Friday. Elk Point-Jefferson had been scheduled to face Beresford, which had to pull out of the contest due to a number of quarantined players on the squad. Wagner had been scheduled to face Stanley County, which announced it was moving to remote learning for the rest of the week, suspending its athletic activities during that time.
Other area programs announced schedule changes on Monday.
— The Alcester-Hudson at Freeman Academy-Marion volleyball match, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to Oct. 20. The junior high match that was to be played prior to the varsity match was cancelled, and will not be rescheduled.
The announcement was made on the Alcester-Hudson athletic Twitter account. No reason for the postponement was given in the announcement.
— The Menno-Marion football program has added a matchup against Scotland this Friday in Scotland. Start time is 7 p.m.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.