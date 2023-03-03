The 2022-23 iteration of the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team is familiar with the unfamiliar.
Whether the issue has been injuries, struggling in the second game of a two-game week, or adjusting to the style of play head coach Kayla Karius wanted because of the injuries, the Coyotes (14-15, 10-8 Summit League) have shown their mettle as they have won three of four contests leading into the conference tournament.
“Everybody's looking for confidence and momentum,” Karius said. “With our group, we've had a lot of ups and downs.”
The Coyotes showed how they can play at their best in a 77-63 victory over Oral Roberts Feb. 22. Then, they showed they can pass the test of winning a second game in three days as they came back from down six points, 73-67, to defeat the Kansas City Roos 74-73.
“The fact that we were down six with two minutes to go and I could hear players in the huddle going, ‘Come on you guys. We’ve got this. It's just six points,’ that's growth,” Karius said. “Two months ago, those conversations weren't happening. (The fact that they are happening now shows) kids are believing that you're still in it and you still have a chance to win. You can just tell where our team is at right now. We keep climbing in the right direction.”
The Coyotes are climbing in that direction due in part to supporting players stepping up in crunch-time situations. Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, who transferred from California Baptist University this past offseason, hit the game-winning jump shot against UMKC with five second left. It was her second 10-point game in four games, as she helped ignite the offense in the Coyotes’ 61-41 win against Omaha Feb. 16 as well.
“When she caught it late in the game (against the Roos), we chose not to take a timeout and push it in transition just to see what we could get initially, not let them get back or get a chance to get set up and possibly change defenses,” Karius said. “It's sometimes harder that way to score. We get the stop and we go. (Us coaches) gave (the players) a little bit of freedom to see what we could come up with. When she caught it and shot I was like, ‘That's in, that's just in.’ It's fun for her to take those steps. (It was a) cool moment for her.”
One aspect of the season that has become familiar for the Coyotes has been the performance of Grace Larkins. The sophomore from Altoona, Iowa, finished the regular season averaging 17.5 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game and 4.5 assists per game. All those numbers are top-three in the Summit League this season.
“It shows the impact that she's had,” Karius said. “I don't think people realize as the year goes on how much harder and harder it is for that kid to put up those same numbers because there's so much focus on her. She's on the top of the scouting report when teams prepare for us.”
As teams have keyed in on Larkins more throughout the season, the supporting cast for the Coyotes has stepped up, especially in the last four games.
“We have never been more balanced scoring-wise than we were on Saturday,” Karius said. “That stat sheet is really fun to look at. Everybody that played scored somewhere in between (5-14 points).”
The Coyotes, the No. 4 seed in the Summit League tournament, look to continue their momentum Sunday against No. 5 seed Oral Roberts in second round Summit League tournament action. Tip off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
