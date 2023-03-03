Grace Larkins Layup
USD's Grace Larkins (center) watches her layup in the first quarter of the Coyotes' Summit League contest against the Omaha Mavericks on Feb. 16.

 Eric Bean/P&D

The 2022-23 iteration of the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team is familiar with the unfamiliar.

Whether the issue has been injuries, struggling in the second game of a two-game week, or adjusting to the style of play head coach Kayla Karius wanted because of the injuries, the Coyotes (14-15, 10-8 Summit League) have shown their mettle as they have won three of four contests leading into the conference tournament.

