The team eliminations and individual semifinal events were held at the World Archery Championships at the NFAA Easton Yankton archery center Friday.
Sweden and the United States played a close semifinal match, which Sweden won 61-57.
Martin Ottosson, a barebow archer, performed well in the event. He knew the challenge of playing a USA team that featured world champions Brady Ellison and Dave Cousins.
“They bring a lot of respect to the line with top ranked archers and high qualification scores,” Ottosson said. “But four targets is four targets. You can beat anyone if you do a good job, and that’s what we did.
“We saw that Brady and Dave can shoot field to excellent scores. It was almost the highest ever (for individuals). I’m glad we could shake them up a bit.”
In the team events, Ottosson admitted to feeling more pressure as the barebow archer.
“It’s always a bit extra nervy for me as a barebow watching the team since the compound archer is normally one or two points up and down and recurve also normally shoots pretty centered,” Ottosson said. “The key often in team matches is to keep the variable scores up since that’s a lot harder. We shoot normally lower scores all the time, so I’m very happy to be able to perform at the level and take the points (and the win).”
In Cousins’ opinion, it is tough to beat Sweden in any team event because of the quality of barebow archers in the region is second to none.
“Sweden has a tremendous barebow history and a great barebow community that goes back decades. The core knowledge for that discipline is developed and homed in that region of Scandinavia. Anytime you can run with those guys, maybe get lucky, and best them on occasion, you’ve done well. Unfortunately, for us today, this wasn’t one of those occasions.”
Ottosson added that the lack of wind compared to Thursday played into Sweden’s favor.
“Dave Cousins and Brady Ellison are really accomplished target archers,” he said. “They normally shoot a lot in the wind. They are used to shooting in the wind final while we are often shooting in the forest among the trees (in Sweden). It’s normally not windy so I prefer it for sure.”
While it was a chilly morning, Ottosson was happy with how the conditions turned out Friday.
“Today is perfect for us Swedes,” he said. “It’s like a good summer day today.”
In the individual qualification event Wednesday, Ottosson finished fourth. He said that individual events and team events require two completely different mindsets.
“It feels a lot different when you are dependent on the other two (archers in your group) and they are dependent on you,” he said. “It’s only one arrow that maybe the biggest difference. There’s no room to correct anything with two good (scores of) six. If you make one bad shot, you just shoot a bad shot and you move on to the next. If you shoot a good shot, you move on to the next. You build the feeling along the course.”
The Swedish team hung up a flag from a tree to feel a bit more at home. Each archer was able to bring family and close friends to the event.
“We feel the support from the crowd, even if it’s not that big,” Ottosson said. “(Family and close friends) are here so it’s great to have the support.”
While Cousins was disappointed the USA team could not pull through, he will still have a chance at three medals this weekend in both individual and team events. With good qualification scores, Cousins has put himself in a position to succeed.
“It’s just time to just go out and affirm all the reasons why you qualified in that top spot,” he said. “(The goal is to) go out and shoot the semifinal well. It’s nice having been out on the (range), (although) maybe not on the same targets, to get a feel for the weather and what the atmosphere is like (so I can) take that knowledge into the (individual semifinal) match.”
The team finals take place Saturday, and the individual finals take place Sunday at the NFAA Easton Archery Center.
