Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 2:00 am
The Yankton Bucks earned a doubleheader sweep of Mitchell in club high school baseball action on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton scored four runs in the first inning and pulled away to an 8-2 victory.
Drew Ryken went 3-for-4 with a double, and Lucas Kampshoff had two triples and five RBI for Yankton. Rugby Ryken, Matthew Sheldon, Jace McCorkell, Mark Kathol and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Drew Ryken picked up the win, striking out four and allowing four hits.
Yankton scored five runs in the fifth inning to rally past Mitchell 10-7 in the nightcap.
Kampshoff went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for Yankton. Rugby Ryken went 2-for-3 with a triple. Drew Ryken and Matthew Sheldon each had two hits. Josh Sheldon had a double and three RBI. McCorkell and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Matthew Sheldon pitched three no-hit innings of relief, striking out four, for the win. Sean Turner struck out five in his four innings of work.
Yankton, 6-1, travels to Dell Rapids on Thursday.
Dakota Valley 2, Elk Point-Jefferson 1
ELK POINT — Dakota Valley held off Elk Point-Jefferson 2-1 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Jaxon Hennies doubled for Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns, Jake Pruchniak and Dylan Lukken each had a hit in the victory.
Keaton Gale doubled and singled for EPJ. Ty Trometer, Christian Mueller and Noah McDermott each had a hit.
Beau Pollema struck out 11 batters over 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win. Pruchniak struck out three in 1 1/3 innings of relief. Ben Swatek took the loss, striking out five in his six innings of work.
Dakota Valley, 6-0, travels to Canton today (Tuesday). EPJ, 1-2, travels to Centerville on Friday.
Bon Homme 16, Canistota-Freeman 0
TYNDALL — Bon Homme held the Canistota Freeman Sticks silent, allowing one hit in a 16-0 victory in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Jace Toupal doubled and singled, and Landon Bares had two hits for Bon Homme. Easton Muddler and Logan Winckler each doubled. Riley Rothschadl added a hit in the victory.
Hunter Benyon had the lone hit for the Sticks.
Winckler allowed one hit over four innings, striking out six, for the win. Bares struck out two in an inning of no-hit relief for Bon Homme. Evan Scharberg took the loss, striking out five in his two innings of work.
Bon Homme, 3-0, travels to Parker on Wednesday. The Sticks travel to Beresford-Alcester-Hudson on Wednesday.
Baltic 7, Vermillion 2
VERMILLION — Baltic built an early lead and held on for a 7-2 victory over Vermillion in club high school baseball action on Monday at Prentis Park.
Connor Peterson doubled and singled for Vermillion. Connor Roerig and Carter Hansen each had a hit for the Tanagers.
Hayden Christopherson took the loss, striking out four in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Vermillion travels to Parkston on Thursday.
