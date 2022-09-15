The Yankton Gazelles volleyball team opened a three-game homestand with an emphatic 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 win over the Mitchell Kernels here at the YHS Gym Thursday.
Yankton improves to 2-9 on the season. Mitchell falls to 3-6.
Coming off an eight-game road trip where the Gazelles went 1-7, head coach Chelsea Law sees the win as a confidence-booster for her team.
“Once you get (a win) on your home gym, you want to keep doing that,” Law said. “It puts you on another level of confidence to get that one out of the way. You’re like, ‘Yes, you can do this.’ It takes a little bit of pressure off. (It shows) you know how to win.”
Gazelles setter Camille McDermott, who was honored for setting the all-time Yankton record for career assists at the Norfolk Tournament on August 27, said feeling the support of the home crowd, along with the hard work the team has been putting in, contributed to the victory.
“We’ve been working up to this moment every single game,” she said. “We’ve got better. We played Mitchell at team camps before. (The win) shows our progress because we split with them in camp. We played so much better than we did then.”
McDermott led the Gazelles with 25 assists and 15 digs in the contest. She believes that the win can build confidence for the rest of the homestand. Additionally, she was happy with the way in which the team won the contest.
“It brings me so much joy seeing my other like my teammates succeed,” McDermott said. “All I want to do is better the ball for them so they can get a kill or a great dig.”
Outside hitter Macy Drotzmann led Yankton with 10 kills while also contributing 10 digs.
Playing in just their second home game of the season, the Gazelles led wire-to-wire in the first set on their way to a 25-16 victory.
“That team that came out set one, they didn’t they I wouldn’t have messed with them,” Gazelles head coach Chelsea Law said. “They wanted to win every ball. They were going to get it. They were going to swing. That is the aggressive team that they know that they can be. We want to make sure we’re (playing like) that more often.”
Despite the second set being a bit more back-and-forth, Yankton used a 9-1 run to take a 20-12 lead. Yankton was able to withstand Mitchell’s response and close out the set 25-21. Law was happy that even when the Gazelles might have had a mistake here or there Thursday night, they did not let those mistakes overtake them.
“You can let (opponents) go on a little bit of run, but you’re going to stop, you’re going to recollect and you’re going to play you’re A-game,” Law said. “That’s what they’re get used to is one, finding your game, and knowing that it’s there and continue to play that game and not let things sway you with mistakes. (You) fix it, want to move on, (and) do better.”
The third set was defined by an 8-0 Yankton run to take a 15-5 lead in the set. Law sees the win as a positive learning experience for her team.
“If you go (off) this game, you’re going get better every single game because our momentum is going to keep going,” she said. “We want to win. If you win now, why would you want to stop?”
McDermott was honored before the game and took a picture with her teammates as well as some fellow YHS classmates after the game.
“(Her teammates) want her to well,” Law said. “They know that she’s good. Camille does a lot of stuff for us. You want to acknowledge that and give credit where credit is due. Camille works hard for that and plays a lot of volleyball. The fact that we were able to celebrate that, but also come up with a win is just really kind of cool.”
Yankton will have a chance to build upon its victory next Tuesday against Sioux Falls Lincoln at 7 p.m.
Mitchell won the JV match, 25-12, 28-26, the sophomore match 25-23, 25-16, the 9th A-Team match 25-16, 25-19, and the 9th B-Team match 25-14, 25-8.
