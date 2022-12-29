SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Morgan Hansen hit three free throws with three seconds left to lift South Dakota to a 58-56 victory over St. Thomas in Summit League women’s basketball action on Thursday.
Grace Larkins led a balanced USD (7-7, 3-0 Summit) attack with 12 points and seven rebounds. Alexi Hempe and Walker Demers each had 10 points. Hansen finished with nine points and Macy Guebert added eight points in the victory.
Sammy Opichka led St. Thomas (5-8, 0-3 Summit) with 12 points. Maggie Negaard added 10 points.
USD trailed 14-5 early but fought back to lead by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter. But a 17-2 St. Thomas run, capped by an Opichka layup, gave the Tommies a 56-55 lead with 14 seconds left.
Hansen was fouled on a three-point attempt with three seconds remaining. She made all three attempts — her only free throws of the contest — to give the Coyotes the victory.
USD will look to remain unbeaten in Summit League play as it travels to Western Illinois on Saturday.
