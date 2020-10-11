HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle upended Wausa 26-24, 25-21 to claim top honors in the Hartington-Newcastle Volleyball Tournament on Saturday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Kayden Jueden finished with nine kills and 11 digs, and Lauren Howell had five kills and 10 digs to lead a balanced Hartington-Newcastle effort. Olivia Grutsch posted 20 assists and two ace serves, Mani Lange had two ace serves and Keanna Korth added two blocks in the victory.
Hartington-Newcastle, 12-9, travels to Allen to face Tri County Northeast and Winside in a triangular on Tuesday. Wausa begins the Knox County Tournament on Monday in Creighton, Nebraska.
HARTINGTON-NEW. (12-9) 26 25
WAUSA 24 21
Hartington-Newcastle 2, Tri-County NE 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle outlasted Tri County Northeast 27-25, 25-21 in the Hartington-Newcastle Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Kayden Jueden posted eight kills, two ace serves and 12 digs for Hartington-Newcastle. Erin Folkers had six kills. Olivia Grutsch posted 19 assists, three ace serves and eight digs. Makenna Clarkson had three ace serves and Keanna Korth added two blocks in the victory.
HARTINGTON-NEW. (12-9) 27 25
TRI-COUNTY NE 25 21
Chester Challenge
Warner 3, Parker 1
CHESTER — Warner, the second-ranked team in Class B, outlasted Parker 25-15, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18 in the Chester Challenge volleyball event on Saturday.
Jennifer Aman posted 17 kills and two assisted blocks to lead Warner. Kendyl Anderson had 11 kills and two ace serves. Ava Nilsson finished with 39 assists and 13 digs, earning match MVP honors. Courtney Bjorgaard had 17 digs, Kyra Marcuson had two assisted blocks and Summer Scepaniak added two ace serves in the victory.
Shelby Lang led Parker with 11 kills. Ryleigh Andersen finished with nine kills, two ace serves and 12 digs. Cierra Mohr posted 34 assists. Brooke Behrns had nine kills and three blocks. Shelby Lang posted two ace serves, Sarah Herlyn had two blocks and Breana Jensen added 10 digs for the Pheasants.
Warner, 12-1, hosts Redfield on Tuesday, the home finale for the Monarchs. Parker (12-7) hosts Canistota on Tuesday.
WARNER (12-1) 25 22 25 25
PARKER (12-7) 15 25 16 18
Sioux Valley 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
CHESTER — Sioux Valley outlasted Elk Point-Jefferson 32-30, 25-23, 25-17 in the Chester Challenge volleyball event on Saturday.
Rylan Willis posted 13 kills and two ace serves, and Reagan Johnson had 11 kills and two blocks to lead Sioux Valley. Haydyn Hauge had 30 assists, earning match MVP honors. Kaedyn Sapp finished with 10 kills and 17 digs. Kasey Pistulka had 29 digs and two ace serves, and Natalie Jacobson added 20 digs in the victory.
Kenzie Stone posted six kills and Maddie Hammit had five kills for EPJ. Alyssa Chytka finished with 18 digs and four ace serves. Sophie Giorgio had eight assists, Addi Stabe had six assists and Nicole Wriedt added two ace serves for the Huskies.
Sioux Valley hosts Arlington on Tuesday. EPJ hosts South Sioux City on Monday.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (6-8) 30 23 17
SIOUX VALLEY (10-12) 32 25 25
Wisner-Pilger Inv.
O’Neill 2, Wynot 1
WISNER, Neb. — O’Neill outlasted Wynot 27-25, 21-25, 25-19 in the Wisner-Pilger Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
For Wynot, which had played just two matches since Sept. 17, Autumn Lawson posted 11 kills, two blocks and two ace serves to lead the way. Karley Heimes posted 10 kills, two blocks and two ace serves. Edyn Sudbeck had 18 assists and 18 digs. Chloe Heimes had nine assists and three ace serves. Kendra Pinkelman had 11 digs and Emersyn Sudbeck added 10 digs for the Blue Devils.
Wynot, 10-3, travels to Plainview for a triangular with the Pirates and Randolph on Tuesday.
WYNOT (10-3) 25 25 19
O’NEILL 27 21 25
Douglas County West 2, Wynot 1
WISNER, Neb. — Douglas County West outlasted Wynot 25-21, 23-25, 25-23 in the Wisner-Pilger Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Autumn Lawson posted 14 kills, five blocks and nine digs. Karley Heimes had nine kills, three blocks and 12 digs. Edyn Sudbeck finished with seven kills, 18 assists, two ace serves and 11 digs. Chloe Heimes posted 11 digs, Krystal Sudbeck had three blocks and Reanna Greninger added three ace serves for the Blue Devils.
WYNOT 21 25 23
DOUGLAS CO. WEST 25 23 25
Wisner-Pilger 2, Wynot 0
WISNER, Neb. — Host Wisner-Pilger clipped Wynot 25-19, 25-20 in the Wisner-Pilger Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Karley Heimes had five kills and nine digs, and Edyn Sudbeck posted three kills, eight assists, two ace serves and 10 digs for Wynot. Autumn Lawson added three kills.
WYNOT 19 20
WISNER-PILGER 25 25
Other Matches
Burke 3, TDA 1
BURKE — Burke overcame a slow start to down Tripp-Delmont-Armour 7-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-10 in prep volleyball action on Saturday.
Ramee Hanson led a balanced Burke attack with 15 kills. Adisyn Indahl had 10 kills and 18 digs. Sally Hakin posted eight kills, four ace serves and 11 digs. Bobbi Jo Wischmann posted 30 assists, 19 digs and three ace serves in the victory.
Faith Werkmeister had 11 kills and Megan Reiner posted nine kills for TDA. Bailey Spaans posted 15 assists. Hannah Stremeck finished with 13 assists. Emma Fink added 11 digs for the Nighthawks.
Both teams are now 8-7. Burke takes on Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Tuesday. TDA faces Scotland on Thursday.
TRI.-DEL-.ARM. (8-7) 25 18 19 10
BURKE (8-7) 7 25 25 25
