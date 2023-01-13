WAUSA, Neb. — Jaxon Claussen led Wausa with 15 points as the Wausa Vikings defeated the Osmond-Randolph Cardinals 55-37 Friday.
Cashe Carlson added 10 points for Wausa.
The Vikings improved to 8-4, while Osmond-Randolph fell to 2-7.
Wausa hosts Elkhorn Valley Tuesday while Osmond-Randolph hosts Winside Tuesday.
OSMOND-RANDOLPH (2-7) 4 10 13 10 — 37
WAUSA (8-4) 14 13 11 17 — 55
Bloomfield 63, Plainview 42
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Bloomfield’s Layne Warrior nearly single-handedly carried coach Gary Eisenhauer to his 200th career victory, scoring 39 points as the Bees downed Plainview 63-42 in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Mason Mackeprang scored eight points for Bloomfield. Wiley Ziegler added nine points in the victory.
Bloomfield, 7-6, hosts Elkhorn Valley today (Saturday). Plainview hosts Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Monday.
BLOOMFIELD (7-6) 15 16 17 15 — 63
PLAINVIEW (3-9) 13 8 11 10 — 42
Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Ponca 46
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies defeated the Ponca Indians 54-46 Friday.
Easton Kempf led EPJ with 14 points. Alex Scarmon scored 10 points. Chace Fornia had an excellent game on the glass, grabbing 11 rebounds.
Zain Stark and Dalton Lamprecht led Ponca, each with 13 points.
Elk Point improved to 8-1, while Ponca fell to 6-5.
Elk Point hosts Vermillion Tuesday, while Ponca plays at Bancroft-Rosalie Saturday.
PONCA (6-5) 9 9 8 20 — 46
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (8-1) 13 11 11 19 — 54
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 62, Platte-Geddes 48
PLATTE — The Tripp-Delmont-Armour Nighthawks got 19 points from Mason Reiner as they defeated the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers 62-48 Friday.
Isaac Wunder added 18 points and seven rebounds, while Riley Spaans registered a double-double with 10 points, 17 rebounds to go with six assists.
Dawson Hoffman led Platte Geddes with 16 points, with Tanner Dyk and Trevor Rolland each adding 10. Dyk had eight rebounds in the contest.
TDA improved to 4-2, while Platte-Geddes fell to 5-2.
The Nighthawks play at Kimball-White Lake Monday, while the Black Panthers play at Gregory Monday.
Platte-Geddes won the junior varsity game 50-29.
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR (4-2) 13 16 17 16 — 62
PLATTE-GEDDES (5-2) 7 14 12 15 — 48
Elkhorn Valley 67, Niobrara-Verdigre 24
NIOBRARA, Neb. — The Elkhorn Valley Falcons started their contest against the Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars on a 15-2 run to propel them to a 67-24 victory Friday.
Brendyn Ollendick led the Falcons with 19 points. Carter Werner added 13 points, while Korbin Werner registered 10 points.
Preston Crosley led Niobrara-Verdigre with 18 points.
Elkhorn Valley improved to 9-1, while Niobrara-Verdigre fell to 0-14.
The Falcons play at Bloomfield Saturday, while the Cougars host North Central Tuesday.
ELKHORN VALLEY (9-2) 15 22 20 10 — 67
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (0-14) 2 6 4 12 — 24
